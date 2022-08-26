ET Leadership Excellence Awards , North - 2022: Celebrating and recognizing top leaders

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/Mediawire): It is our pleasure to announce the winners of "ET Leadership Excellence Awards - North - 2022" which was held on 22nd August'22, at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi in the presence of Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma - Secretary of DDCA, Madan Lal - Former Indian cricketer & member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning squad and critically acclaimed versatile actor in the Bollywood film industry Esha Gupta being the Chief Guest.



Excellence is an intangible state achieved by leaders and is the sum total of discipline, dedication, strong work ethics, integrity, humility, passion and reliability.

At OMS its is our endeavour to bring out the faces behind the promise of excellence and this is just the beginning- there are countless more such hidden individuals who are already raising the bar constantly.



The Felicitation ceremony was held gathering of winners from various categories such as Manufacturing, Trading, Retail, Fashion, Education, Health, Art, Literature, Humanitarian work to name some. Popular stand-up comedian Sai Kiran had everyone is splits with his entertaining act.



The winning Individuals and Businesses were selected by using a scientific methodology for arriving at the final winners list This was conducted by an independent market research company- i3rc insights Pvt. Ltd.



List of Leaders:

1. Aamir Bashir, Trusted Media Brands - Digital Media & User Generated Content.

2. Aditya Mehta ( CEO& Co- Founder), AkasaCoworking - Innovation in Coworking space.

3. Ajay Chaudhary(CMD), ACE Group - REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT.

4. Ajay Data(Managing Director), Data Group Of Industries - Edible Oil and IT

5. Ami Dror, Paurush Pandit & Abhishek Kumar, BriBooks - Innovative Edtech Product of the Year.

6. Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora - Top Knee & Hip Replacement Surgeon of the Year.

7. Sygitech Solutions Private Limited - Emerging ITStartup of the Year.

8. AnirudhJindal ,Gitarattan Educational Group - Education.

9. Ankit Aditya Pradhan, Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd - Real Estate.

10. Anu Agarwal, CKG Food Pvt Ltd - Women Entrepreneur.

11. Anup Patil, Co-Founder and CEO ,Intangles Lab Private Limited - Emerging Startup Icon - Advanced Analytics in Mobility.

12. Anuradha Aggarwal, Olives Cre - Interior Designing.

13. Asoke K. Laha( Founder& CEO) , Interra Information Technologies - Work Place Excellence Awards.

14. Nithara Coffee - Emerging Startup of the year.

15. Bhupesh Nagarkoti, Sr. Vice President ,Fairfox It Infra Pvt Ltd - one of the most credible IT/ITES project in NCR.

16. BK Arora, CEO , Landmark Group - For one of the most trusted JEEP Dealership.

17. Deepak Singhal ,Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd. - Engineering IT Services.

18. DataINFA Solution Private Limited - Information Technology.

19. Dushyant Singh (Director) &Rohit Mehta (Director) , Orion 132 - International Collaborations & Commercial Architecture.

20. Garima Mishra, MD Group Landmark - One of India's largest automobile dealerships in the Luxury and Premium cars categories.

21. Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, Innovation Imaging Technologies Pvt Ltd - Health care (Medical Device).

22. Gautam Malhotra ,Fuelbuddy - Treis Solutions LLP - Doorstep Fuel Delivery.

23. V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd - Value Fashion Retail.

24. Ishan Grover & Jaideep Mahajan ,Svish On the Go - Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.

25. Jayesh p Choksi ,Gufic Biosciences Ltd - Innovative Healthcare Solutions.

26. Jitendra Mohan, Chief Operating Officer ,Willowood Chemicals - Agriculture and Agrochemical Space.

27. Kunal Gupta, Principal ,Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka - Promising Progressive School.

28. Kunal Patel (Managing Director ), Monika Alcobev Limited - Rising Entrepreneur in Alcobev.

29. Kunal Singhal, Managing Director, Eazy ERP Technologies Pvt. Ltd - Supply Chain Visibility.

30. Kushal Raj Chakravorty , Lotus Petal Foundation - NGO & Social Entrepreneurs.

31. Mahesh Jakhotia , BIJAK - B2B eCommerce.

32. Mahipal Yadav (Chairman) ,Sanskaram Group of Schools & Institutions - School Education.

33. Manish Gupta ( Director) & Mr Ashutosh Gupta ( Director) , PKS Town Central - Innovative Commercial Project.

34. Mayank Gupta, CEO &RohitGupta,COO , College Vidya - One of the most trusted Edtech Platform.

35. Dr Meena Mahajan , Siddhi Philanthropic Foundation - Social Impact Leader.

36. Ippopay Technologies Private Limited - Emerging FintechStartup of the Year.



37. Mridul Tiwari - Youngest Comedy Trendsetter.

38. Dr Nalini Nangalia , Fairfield Institute of Management & Technology - Education.

39. NeerajGupta(MD), House of Surya - One of the most trusted brand for women's wear in Fashion Industry.

40. Nikhilesh Tiwari , Spay India - Building Ecosystem For Startup.

41. Ojaank Shukla ,Ojaank IAS Academy - One of the Best Online Educator.

42. PankajPoddar, Group CEO , Cosmo First Ltd. - Manufacturing of Chemicals and Films.

43. Pawan , Sparrow Risk Management Pvt. Ltd. - Manufacturing Excellence - EHS & Industrial Digitalization Enabler.

44. PawanGodara , Dogma Soft Ltd. - Fintech.

45. Rahul Ranjan , LeapLearner - Innovative SaaS Product in Coding Education (EdTech).

46. Rajeev Dhall, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Ambience Private Limited - Luxury Lifestyle in real estate.

47. Dr Rajesh Hassija, MD ,Indraprastha Group of Schools - Visionary Leaders in Education.

48. Rajiv Jain (Director) & D. K Gupta (Director) ,Suntwilight - Luxury Residential Villas.

49. Rajiv Vohra , Director Group Landmark - One of the most trusted Automobile Dealership.

50. Baniya Ki DukanPvt. Ltd. - Muliti-Brand Retail Chain Grocery Store.

51. Dr Rakesh Bakshi, DK Pharma Group - Orally Disintegrated Strips.

52. Rakesh Goyal , Infinity Labs Ltd - Growth and Business Transformation.

53. Rampawan Kumar, LBM Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Software Development.

54. Ravinder Chaudhary , Vegas Mall - Admired Shopping centre of the year.

55. RishabhGuptaa - CEO ,Richmondd Global School, PaschimVihar - Education Industry.

56. Ritesh Malik, MD, Ritz Media World - One of the most trusted advertising agency in NCR.

57. RuchiRathor( Founder& CEO), Payomatix Technologies Private Limited - FintechStartup Icon.

58. RuchirGupta,Founder , Ruchir Gupta Training Academy - Equity Market Investment.

59. Sameer Aggarwal,Revfin Services Pvt. Ltd. - Fintech.

60. Dr Sanjay Tyagi - MD &YashTyagi - Executive Director , DevYash Infrastructures & Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Infrastructure.

61. Sanjib Sahoo , Ingram Micro - Global Icon for Technology.

62. Shashi Jaligama , GUS Education India - Emerging Start-up.

63. Shaffi Mather ,Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. - Pre-Hospital Care.

64. Shavez Malik (Director) &Shahzad Malik (Director) , SAMS Group - Real Estate Services, Strategy & Planning.

65. Shubhang Arora ,Yashoda Hospital - Healthcare.

66. Dr Shweta Singh , Ennoble IP &SheReal - Women Entrepreneur of the Year.

67. Sidhavelayutham M, Alice Blue Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. - Business Excellence In Stock Broking.

68. SomMandal , Fox Mandal - Global Legal Services.

69. CyborgIntell Private Limited - Most Promising AI company for Data Science & Machine Learning.

70. Sumit Arora ,Alniche Lifesciences Private Limited - Specialized Therapeutic Segments.

71. Modern Informatics Private Limited - E-Surveillance.

72. Tejbir Singh Anand, MD , ALP Overseas - Biz Innovation & Leadership in Polymers & Plastics.

73. Uddhav Kumar, Lynkit - IT/Technology.

74. Master Dr.VaniKabir ,VaniKabir Multiverse - Iconic Spiritual Leader.

75. Vikas Kumar Jha, Aspirare Communications Pvt. Ltd. - Innovator in IT and Telecom Industry.

76. Vikas Kumar Sourav , ZYRO - Fintech.

77. Vikrant Shrotriya , Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd. - Innovative Diabetes Management

78. Vinay Krishna Gupta,Antino Labs Pvt Ltd. - Technology Consulting.

79. Vinay Mayer , Asia Research Partners LLP - Market Research.

80. Aarav Unmanned Systems Private Limited - Technology Startup of the year.

81. Vishwas Patel (Executive Director) ,Infibeam Avenues Limited - Fintech Solutions Provider.

82. Vividh Gupta - Principal ,Bal Bhavan Public School, MayurVihar - Education.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

