ET Money introduces the first-of-its-kind Great Indian Investment Festival: To reward users for building good financial habits

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Encouraging Indians to save and invest during this festive season, ET Money, one of India's largest wealth tech apps, has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind festival called 'Great Indian Investment Festival'. Through this unique initiative, ET Money will reward users for building and exhibiting good financial habits.

Through this 17-day-long festival, the app will offer users a festive discount on ET Money Genius and rewards that would include assured shopping vouchers, lifestyle subscriptions, daily lucky draws and bumper prizes. Some of the mega prizes on offer are the latest iPhone 14 Plus, iPad Air, and Royal Enfield Interceptor bike. Investors can also win up to Rs 2 Lakh in cash for helping their friends and families develop good financial habits through referral.

ET Money believes that for decades, users have built a habit of spending and getting rewarded during the festive season. With India adopting an investment culture, there should be encouragement for Investments and savings too.



Speaking on the launch of the Great Indian Investment Festival, Mukesh Kalra, Founder & CEO, ET Money commented, "Festive season is often a time of the year when most of us get swayed by tempting deals and offers on items which we often do not actually need, thereby upsetting our monthly budgets, future financial plans, and savings goals. Relaying our mission to help Indians invest intelligently, the investment festival aims to make investing a permanent habit by rewarding the start of the habit during this festive season. We are privileged to be able to facilitate long-term wealth creation for individuals, their families and friends through this unique initiative."

ET Money's Great Indian Investment Festival goes one step forward by rewarding even the good habit of getting one's friends and families to start investing too through unique rewards for referrals. This way more Indians can participate in the wealth creation journey and get rewarded to take their first steps in form of daily rewards, special discounts, discounted ET Money Genius membership months, lucky draw prizes along with a bumper prize.

ET Money started in 2016 with a mission to simplify the financial journey of new-age Indians. Today, over 10 Million users from more than 1400 cities trust ET Money with over Rs. 30,000 Crore of their investments. Over Rs. 600 Crores of additional money gets invested through ET Money every month with a SIP getting processed every 2.5 seconds on the platform. Their latest offering, ET Money Genius, allows investors to access personalized investment strategies across mutual funds and stocks. Through this membership, they are building India's largest financial subscription that provides superior investment advisory, completely aligned to investors' interests, at a fraction of the cost.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

