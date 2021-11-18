Eugenix Hair Sciences eyes aggressive international expansion

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eugenix Hair Sciences, one of the leading hair restoration clinics in the world, has announced its aggressive international expansion plans for the year 2022. Their first international, state-of-the-art clinic will be in Dubai, UAE which will be operational by December 2021. This is first in a series of clinics that Eugenix plans to open worldwide.

The brand's first clinic in Gurugram, India, has been immensely successful for the past several years and sees a heavy footfall of foreign nationals throughout the year. Up to 60% of its patients are from overseas who trust the clinic for the best hair restoration surgeries. Eugenix's strong base of foreign nationals from countries like Greece, Turkey, Singapore, the UK and the USA has helped it grow its brand equity around the world, and the opening of the Dubai clinic will make the brand presence stronger.

As part of the expansion plans, Eugenix will open its clinics in multiple locations in USA, UK, and Australia along with its consultation offices in Russia and China in the next 2-3 years.



Speaking about their expansion plans, Dr. Pradeep, Co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences and internationally acclaimed hair surgeon said, "Time has come for Eugenix to go international. These are our key markets, and our brand has a strong presence there. Our patients had been asking us to open a clinic in their country, and we plan to do that. We are studying the markets and our goal is to enter the international markets within the next 2-3 years. The majority of our patients who flew to India for our treatment are from UAE and in addition, Dubai is the hub for international travel making it easier for many patients to travel from other countries for their treatment. Our new, world-class clinic in Dubai will make it convenient for our patients to avail our time-tested and proven hair restoration treatments. It is a milestone for Eugenix and for all our team members who have worked hard to make this brand a world leader."

Dr. Arika Bansal, Co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences further added, "Eugenix is now recognized as one of the best hair restoration clinics by the international patient community. Our overseas patients enquire repeatedly about whether or not we can provide our services to them in their respective countries too. Keeping in view such requests from our patients, we have decided to expand our operations to international locations, starting with Dubai, UAE. Going forward from here, we aim to provide the very same level of service and patient delight, that we have been delivering in the past, at all our upcoming clinics as well.''

The new Dubai facility will be located in the Jumeirah district of Dubai and will open its doors in December 2021. It will be equipped with the latest scientific tools and facilities to provide its world-renowned hair restoration treatments to its patients there.

Eugenix Hair Sciences is rated among the best three hair restoration centres globally. Founded by the internationally recognized duo of Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, who pioneered the DHT Technology and revolutionized hair restoration results forever. Through its 35,000 sq. ft, state-of-the-art infrastructure in the heart of Gurugram, it offers hair restoration surgeries that are at the bleeding edge of scientific knowledge and breakthroughs. It is among the few clinics in the world with highly sought-after authorizations from the prestigious American Hair Loss Association and the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS) along with equally eminent endorsements from international patient forums like Hair Transplant Network, Hair Transplant Mentor and Bald Truth.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

