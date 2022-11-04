Eugenix Hair Sciences welcomes the living greats of International Cricket at 'Legends League Cricket'

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the leading hair restoration clinics in India, Eugenix Hair Sciences was at the helm to welcome the living greats of the Cricketing World at the recently concluded Legends Cricket League. Led by the Doctor duo, Dr Pradeep Sethi and Dr Arika Bansal, Eugenix welcomed the star-studded contingent in the august presence of Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik and Honourable Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal. "It is indeed a proud moment for not only us at Eugenix Hair Sciences but for 1.4 billion Indians to host and welcome the Living Legends of Cricket in my state of Odisha," said a beaming Dr Pradeep Sethi who hails from Odisha. "Eugenix also bleeds blue as Cricket runs in the blood of Indians," added Dr Sethi.

The recent legend's cricket league is evidently a good example to assess how frantically Indians love the legends of cricket. This cricket league was a league for retired Indian cricketers who still own the hearts of their fans.

It was a T-20 tournament which starred the biggest names who have etched their names in the memories of countless cricket fans across the globe including Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, Brett Lee, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muthiah Muralidaran, Harbhajan Singh, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammed Kaif, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muttiah Muralitharan, RP Singh, Chris Gayle, Daniel Vittori, Monty Ponesar and many more. The energy was infectious and palpable and it sure was a masterclass for every cricket loving individual to watch the heavyweights of cricket slug it out in the cricket ground. Every stroke and every ball felt like history is getting repeated. Youthfulness and enthusiasm were intact in the players.

"We are proud and delighted to be a part of the biggest extravaganza in sports in India - Cricket, and our association with the living legends of the Gentlemen's game. My words seem less to express the gratitude towards the honourable Chief Minister of Odisha - Navin Patnaik and the Odisha Cricket Association and for making these events possible in the state. The cricket league was for all the living legends of World cricket and Odisha played the gracious host to this glittering tournament," expressed Dr Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences.



Dr Sethi is playing a critical role in resurrecting cricket in Odisha by associating team Eugenix with the Legends Cricket League. As he hails from Odisha, he always loved to contribute to the growth of the state. The inaugural Legends League Cricket kicked off with a fierce battle between former Indian openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag in Kolkata and moved to different cities in Lucknow, Cuttack, Jodhpur, Delhi and Rajkot. Through this association, not only cricket was enjoyed but the people of Odisha lived the game a little closer. Team Eugenix was part of this whole cricket league. As cricket is an emotion in the country, Eugenix was a proud part of this emotion.

Flourishingly led by doctors with a deep-rooted vision for society's upliftment, Eugenix is one of India's leading hair restoration clinics that offer the latest Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technique for hair transplant. Both experienced surgeons are renowned for hair transplant surgeries of unparalleled international standards. With elite clientele who place their trust in the cutting-edge hair transplant procedures at Eugenix, the clinic has grown leaps and bounds since it was set up in 2010. Today, it boasts of having delivered satisfactory results to more than 15,000+ patients, along with having treated 1800+ cases of Norwood grade 6/7 baldness.

Heroes may come and go, but legends live in the hearts forever. This cricket league is the epitome of the perfection of all these players.

