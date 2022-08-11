EuroLife Global Education to open branches in Kerala and Bangalore to fulfil the dream of students aspiring to study in Europe

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/PNN): EuroLife Global Education, leading overseas educational services provider based in Tamil Nadu, has announced the opening of branches in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin, Chennai, Goa, Pondicherry to provide the best overseas education services to students wishing to study at European universities.

After China, India is the country with the highest number of students studying abroad. While the number of Indian students studying abroad is increasing, Europe remains one of the most popular destinations.

The reason for this is that Europe has a plethora of prestigious institutions, extensive support for international students, a multicultural environment, greater flexibility in education and opportunities, and so on. The cost of living is the lowest in Europe, and eligible students receive free education. The top-ranked European Government Universities provide 95 per cent practical education.

EuroLife Global Education, a well-known and reputed Educational Consultancy, with over a decade of industry experience, specialises in services for the European education market, making it synonymous with Study in Europe. It is one of the leading Overseas Educational Services, with a winning combination of quality customer service and established networking skills, and it has managed to maintain its market leadership in the field of international education.

According to EuroLife Global Education, the experienced and dedicated coaches guide students through the procedures and advise them on the best universities and course information in Europe.





The high quality of education is one of the most important reasons why students choose to study in Europe. When compared to other countries, tuition fees in Europe are fairly reasonable. All year long, students on all European campuses are offered events, festivals, and other educational activities. EuroLife Global Education offers a gamut of overseas education services to students aspiring to study in European universities. Right from study abroad consultation to course selection, scholarship and finance assistance, career pathway advice, visa processing, and pre-departure guidance.

Our Experts at EuroLife Global Education understand students' needs sensibly and guide them to choose the right course and institution. EuroLife Global Education helps students to pursue their dream of receiving world-class education with a global perspective through suitable and perfect guidance. It also assists the students in scoring a good band to fly to Europe.

After admission, EuroLife Global Education's team processes student scholarship applications and ensures that the work is completed. After admission, the expert team prepares students for embassy interviews. As a bonus, they assist students in obtaining student loans, pre-departure briefings, and arranging airport pick-ups in Europe.

"Our overseas education experts are always available to assist students aspiring to study in Europe in selecting courses and other related information," a company spokesperson said. "We are opening branches in Mumbai, Gujarat, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Goa, and Pondicherry to reach out to students who want to study in Europe."

"Studying abroad is typically more expensive than studying in India, but it provides more opportunities, international exposure, and numerous benefits." EuroLife Global Education assists students in obtaining education loans. Furthermore, students are unaware of the scholarships and financial aids offered by the majority of universities abroad. We work on the principles of transparency, genuinity and trust to provide consistent results to our students," he added.

http://www.theeurolife.com

