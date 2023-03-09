Euronics renews brand endorsement contract with Hrithik Roshan for the next 2 years

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/IMC): Euronics, a leading washroom automation accessory brand, has renewed its brand endorsement contract with Hrithik Roshan for another two years. The style icon has been the face of the brand since 2021, and the company is now super-excited to continue this relationship as both share common ethos and characteristics. The contract renewal is a reflection of not only Euronics's confidence in Brand Ambassador Hrithik Roshan but his innate ability to connect with his audience, but also the trust that Euronics's customers repose in his approval of the product range.

Euronics is a trusted brand in the market for its wide range of sustainable, innovative & touchless washroom automation accessories like Hand Dryers, Sensor Taps, Urinal and WC Flushers, Soap & Paper Dispensers, and so on. The extensive reach of the brand, coupled with Hrithik's endorsement, has been successful in upping its customer relations and marketing communication quotient quite a few notches through sweeping digital and social media campaigns. Euronics has been progressively expanding its footprints across the country through a holistic marketing strategy to increase its ability to woo customers.

Hrithik Roshan said about this bonding, "Euronics has been a constant presence in my life and I'm proud to be associated with a brand that stands for sustainability and innovation. Euronics delivers world-class products, keeping in mind the dynamic demands and choices of consumers."



Commenting on the renewal of this partnership, Abhishek Jain, Director, Euronics, expressed great excitement and enthusiasm. He said, "Hrithik Roshan embodies the brand's core values of innovation, style and performance, and has been instrumental in building Euronics's brand image over the years. Hrithik's immense popularity and mass appeal have helped Euronics reach out to a wider audience and set a stronger foothold in the highly competitive Indian building material industry. This renewed partnership is a testament to the strong relationship between Euronics and Hrithik Roshan and is expected to drive continued success for the brand in the coming years."

Euronics is breaking the barriers of its own path-breaking innovations with progressive and modern technologies in all its products. For the past 20 years, Euronics has been committed to offering the finest washroom automation products to its clients and has remained steadfast in this endeavour.

For more information visit: https://euronics.co.in/

This story has been provided by IMC (iMEQ communications). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ IMC)

