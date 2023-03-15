European Olives captivate Indian chefs with their exotic flavor

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When visiting the AAHAR Fair (The International Food & Hospitality Fair) at the emblematic Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the first thing that strikes you is the aroma of spices and flavor of seasonings that have been perfectly combined in delicious recipes. And European Olives will be present at this spectacular gastronomic event as part of the "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain" campaign (boot G4, 18C).

From March 14-18, this extraordinary food, typical of the Mediterranean Diet, will impress vendors, importers, catering and restaurant professionals, chefs, and food-sector associations with its ability to enhance aromatic Indian dishes.

Specifically, the famous Indian chef Nishant Choubey will illustrate the versatility of European Olives over these days by sharing five mouth-watering recipes and four different seasonings made with this age-old food. He will also offer a masterclass and exclusive tastings for visitors. Choubey knows that European olives have all the right qualities to elevate any recipe, from the simplest to the most complicated. They are delicious and sophisticated, and their quality makes them a universal product that transcends cooking styles and borders.

A universe of taste

This typical food of the Mediterranean Diet blends seamlessly into amazing Indian dishes, representing a universe of taste with the four flavors (bitter, sour, sweet, and salty) it contains. A harmonizing ingredient, olives pair perfectly with biryani rice, tandoori chicken, chutney, mint lassi, vegetable samosas, modak, and machher jhol.

As if that were not enough, the European Olives produced in Spain are available in various formats (whole, chopped, sliced, pitted, and more), making them easy to integrate into dishes typical of the traditional Indian diet.

In this spirit, "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain" introduces one of Europe's most emblematic foods to the tables of Indian consumers through these seven irresistible recipes, demonstrating that when you put olives on your plate, you are experiencing origins, history, and a different way of understanding and enjoying life:

Kulfi with Almonds and Saffron with Manzanilla Olives

olivesatyourtable.in/kulfi-with-almonds-and-saffron-with-manzanilla-olives

Raita and Banana Salad with Pepper-Stuffed Olives

olivesatyourtable.in/raita-and-banana-salad-with-pepper-stuffed-olives

Kashmiri Aloo Potatoes with Hojiblanca Olives



olivesatyourtable.in/kashmiri-aloo-potatoes-with-hojiblanca-olives

White Fish Tikka with Hojiblanca Olives

olivesatyourtable.in/white-fish-tikka-with-hojiblanca-olives

Chickpea Dhokla with Manzanilla Olives

olivesatyourtable.in/chickpea-dhokla-with-manzanilla-olives

Aubergine Maghmour with Queen Olives

olivesatyourtable.in/aubergine-maghmour-with-queen-olives

Falooda with Queen Olives

olivesatyourtable.in/falooda-with-queen-olives

The action at the AAHAR fair is part of the "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain" campaign, promoted by the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization (Interaceituna) and backed by the European Union.

INTERACEITUNA is the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food that represents the entire table olive production, processing and marketing sector. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, INTERACEITUNA promotes the knowledge of the Spanish table olive and carries out research, promotion and development activities in the sector. INTERACEITUNA and the European Union have joined forces to promote this product.

More information - www.olivesatyourtable.in.

