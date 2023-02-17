EV Charger Giant Webasto enters India with ESY

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI/PNN): The 122-year-old German manufacturer of heating, cooling, e-mobility and EV Charging products - Webasto has now announced its entry into the Indian market in collaboration with ESY India, a leading POS Company, to tap into India's fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Leveraging their Automotive heritage, Webasto offers a wide range of products under their best-seller segments of Webasto Next and Webasto Pure with solutions that are scalable up to 22 kW, allowing users to choose the right power for their needs. The Webasto Charge Connect system provides the user with a seamless experience from the first plug-in to payment at the end of charging. Adding more innovation to the backend solution, ESY India will also be launching a mobile app that will create a continued support and information system.

This collaboration comes as a major milestone for ESY India which is celebrating its 10th year since its establishment while striving forward to redefine the point of sales to the point of service with various innovative products for the Indian consumer.



"Offering a wide range of POS Solutions has helped us create a user niche that can offer Webasto solutions more effectively. Our customers include a nationwide dealer network, and direct corporate and retail customers in addition to the government business. We are also highly appreciated for our continued service and support team that will help us build an effective partnership for the innovative solutions that Webasto has to offer" said Dr VP Sajeevan, CEO, of ESY India.

"We have been watching the growing EV market in India closely for the past two years and it is imperative to say that EV is the future for India. ESY India is the right partner for Webasto to foray into with its excellent support and service team and its objective approach to selling with its well-established user network of retail giants, real estate partnerships, and much more. Webasto looks forward to strengthening this partnership and achieving its goal to be a top player in the Indian EV Charging solutions sector" said Christian Mahr Head of Webasto CS APAC & Managing Director at Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Australia.

"With their 5-year product warranty Webasto Chargers are designed aptly for the Indian market keeping in mind the basic user needs such as ease of use, convenience and smart features for the products." Added David Byrne, Director- Sales & Service, Customised Solutions, Webasto Group Asia.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

