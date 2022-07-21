EV Powerlist 2022 to be announced at EV ULTIMO CONCLAVE in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): The inaugural edition of EV Power List 2022 is the most definitive list featuring the top influential individuals in the electric vehicle ecosystem in India.

The list will acknowledge the achievements of industry corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, technocrats, consultants, lenders, investors, and policymakers.

Winners will be felicitated at the EV Ultimo Conclave on 23rd September 2022 at NOVOTEL, Mumbai. The conclave will bring together senior functionaries of the Automobile, E-Mobility, BFSI, FinTech, and IT sectors. The conclave will have a Round Table Session, Forums on Technology, EV Financing and Investment, and Emerging Business Models in Mobility & Start-ups.



Anurag Khanna CMD Banknet Group & founder of EV Ultimo says that we are excited for the first edition of the EV Ultimo Conclave & EV Powerlist. The EV Powerlist will recognize & felicitate leaders & game-changers who are enabling clean energy manufacturing and sustainability in our country. He further added that the EV Conclave will be organized by Banknet Conferences that have been associated with more than 60 conferences, seminars, workshops, and exhibitions with the participation of 5,000+ participants from more than 900 companies in 26 countries.

According to Abhirat Khanna, CEO, EV Ultimo "Our goal at EV Ultimo is to provide a platform & marketplace, to facilitate faster adoption of e- mobility by consumers, assisting stakeholders in the implementation of clean energy policies. At the conclave, we will be announcing several new initiatives".

You can find more details about the EV Ultimo Conclave & EV Powerlist at evultimo.com. The online nomination & registration form is now available.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

