EV stable: Tata Motors shifts gears with Nexon pricing, range

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): On reaching three years of the Nexon EV launch in India, Tata Motors has announced the repositioning of the Nexon EV portfolio, with changes in pricing and enhanced range.

Tata Motors in a statement said the range of the Nexon EV MAX variants had been enhanced to 453 km, from January 25, 2023, onwards. This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade, at dealerships, from February 15, 2023.

The company on Tuesday had launched Nexon EV MAX XM trim in the portfolio. At a price of Rs 16.49 lakh, this variant is equipped with electronic parking brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with i-VBAC, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, push-button start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster and ZConnect connected car tech with smartwatch connectivity and rear disc brakes.



ESP supports the driver in nearly all critical driving situations. It comprises the functions of the antilock braking system (ABS) and the traction control system, but can do considerably more. It detects vehicle skidding movements, and actively counteracts them. Instrument clusters are the interface with which the system interacts with the driver of a vehicle. ZConnect app is the carmaker's app-based tech which helps the user to control the functions of the car.

Tata Motors said the top-end trim -- Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux -- has been repriced at Rs 18.49 lakh. It comes with leatherette seats with ventilation, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, cabin air purifier, electric sunroof, 17.78 cm floating infotainment system by HARMAN with eight speakers, 16-inch alloy wheels, Hill Descent Control and sharkfin antenna, among others.

Tata Motors said Nexon EV Prime XM which comes with features like projector headlamps and LED DRLs, push-button start, digital TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, among others, has now been repositioned at Rs 14.49 lakh.

The company said bookings for the entire Nexon EV line-up are opened immediately while deliveries of the new variant, Nexon EV MAX XM will commence from April 2023

Vivek Srivatsa, Head for Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "India's #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million km. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction. ...government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility." (ANI)

