EventBox organises Nation Pride Award 2022 to honour visionaries

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/SRV): Nation Pride Award, organised and conceptualised by EventBox, recognizes the success pillars of our nation whose passion is to develop India and make it competitive around the globe. This is only possible by entrepreneurs, social enterprises and startups. An initiative by EventBox, the event service company is proud to share a stage for their success in front of the world and get recognition for what they deserve amidst the presence of the Chief Guest Neha Dhupia.

The event was recognised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and supported by the International Chamber of Commerce and Brajvandana Foundation, and Associate Partner - Public Performance License (PPL). Further, the Financial and Hospitality partners were Knowledge TradeFX and Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, respectively.

Hosted by Ashmit Patel, the Guests of Honour at the event included -- Bharat Singh, senior leader of Bhartiya Janta Party, General Secretary of RVS Educational Trust, Managing Trustee of RVS College of Engineering and Technology, Elite Member of the Lions Club of India; Kunal Sarangi, Ex-MLA of Jharkhand, Founder of Namya Foundation, Youth Personality of Jharkhand, State Spokesperson for BJP; Javed Ahmed Khan, Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly; and Shashi Panja, Cabinet Minister for Industries, Commerce and Enterprises, and many more.



The awards were felicitated to all the growing businesses from all the sectors and the industry. Some of the renowned panellists present at the event included -- Dr P. Madhurima Reddy Founder and CEO of La Winspire International Organization and Human Behaviour Sciences Expert; Dr Ankita Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Head, HR, Admin, IT, Travel at CIGNEX | CHRO; Anirban Datta Gupta Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Altor Smart Helmet and Shark Tank Face; Pratik Jain, Director of DNV Foods; Neru Kumar Vijaywargi, General Manager of ILS Hospitals; Bajrang Sultania, National Bestselling Author and Financial Analyst @ Deloitte; and Priya Ranjan Bhoi, Admin Head at XIM University, Bhubaneswar.

At the Nation Pride Award event, the following awardees were felicitated -- Prajya Biswas - Rising Star Award 2022; Shubha Singhania - Women Entrepreneur of the Year; Aakriti Trading Company - Best Trading and Manufacturing Company Award in Protein Supplement; Biplabi Barik - Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Multiple Domains; Shweta Chanda - Best Certified Tarot Card Reader Award; S S Sytems Pvt Ltd - Best Promising Online Trainer Award; Youth President of BSSS, Harshit Prasad - Best Innovative Ideas of NGO Working on Field; Winners Security Services - Best Service Excellence Award; Drabin Chatterjee - Nritya Ratna Nation Award 2022; Shyambhajo Jewellers Pvt Ltd - Diamond Jewellery Business of the Year; Dr. Dimple Choudhary - Social Entrepreneur of the Year; Supriya Biswas - Digital Entrepreneur of the Year; Gatim Fashions - Fastest Upcoming Brand for Women's Wear; Knowledge Trade FX - Innovative Leadership Award; Hitonpay Lifecare OPC Pvt Ltd - Emerging Online Banking Application Company Award; Maple Digital Services Pvt Ltd - Small Business Mentor; Sandeep Kulthia - Most Trusted Jewellery Enterprise in East India; Sam Overseas Export - Best Exporter of Leather and Leather Goods; X Tech Medical Systems Pvt Ltd - Best Leading Manufacturer of Medical Equipment; Richismita Mohanty - Best National Odissi Dancer Award; Deepak Kulthia - West Bengal Most Prestigious and Trusted Jeweller Award (Wholesale Category); Edaura - Best Education Service Excellence Award; RVK Group - Most Valuable Business Icon Award; Dr. Mrutyunjaya Dash - Incredible International Vastu Expert and Trainer Award; Shreeram Catering Services - Best Emerging Catering Services Award; Web Story India - Emerging News Portal of the Year; Inkzoid Foundation - Business Icon of the Year in the Publishing Industry; Enroot Abacus - Best Branding Building Award in Education Industry 2022; Madhya Bharat Ceramics - Best Small Business Exporter Award; Rajlaxmi Mohapatra - Best Social Worker Award of the Year; National Council of Fire Service Engineering (Nagpur) - Best Fire and Safety Institute of the Year 2022; Indian Hair World - Best Hair Replacement Centre of West Bengal; Amphictyonis Pvt Ltd - Dynamic Business Startup Award; Icon De Style Pvt Ltd - Emerging Innovative Startup Company Award in Online Boutique and Salon; Myndroot.Inc - Best Digital Marketing Agency; Malla Consulting and Engineering - Best Business Icon Award; Pabitra Adhikary - Emerging Educational Entrepreneur Award; Mita Banerjee - Excellence Award in Advocacy; Voyage Hospitality - Best Hospitality Consultant Award; Onestar Garments - Business Icon of the Year; Essrbee Packers and Movers India Pvt Ltd - Service Excellence Award of the Year; Manobkalan Nidhi Limited (MD Ashique Iqbal) - Best Service Excellence Award of the Year; Technofy Connect Pvt Ltd - Best Corporate Company Award in IT Sector; Farm to Home Shop - Best Company Award in Fresh Pure Natural Groceries; Shambhu Soni (BK Jewellers) - Best Polki and Jadau Jewellery; Soumalya Kumar De (Founder of Confrenzia) - Most Promising Entrepreneur Award in Branding and Communication; Nitu Agarwal (Holiday Inn) - Best Business Hotel, New Town; Manoj Veeragoni - Youngest AdFilm Director of the Year; Little Edupark - Best Brand Building in Pre-Schooling; Marg Enterprises - Emerging Consumer Service Enterprises Award; Molla Riazur Rahman - Business Icon Award in Bakery Industry; Jitesh Gadhia - Best Motivational Speaker 2022; Be Beaut - Best Fastest Growing Small Business of the Year; Poonam Begum - Best Social Activist Award; Vivekananda Memorial Educational Institute (Prosenjit Mandal) - Service Excellence Award for Education Literacy Program of the Year; Institute of Information Technology and Management - Best Educational Service Excellence Award of the Year 2022; Madhavi Agarwal - Youth Icon Award; Bhaskar Media Ventures - Best Emerging Brand and Media Management Company; Sabuji Bangla Trust Jameshedpur (Mousumi Das) - Best NGO Award; Suman Prasad - Best Innovative Artist Award in the East; Amandeep Singh - Best Multi Range Footwear Store of the East; Chandan Yadav - Innovative Social Worker 2022; Sofia Khan - Women Icon Award; New Gangour Sweets - Elite Business Icon Award; Arvind Pandey - Best Service Excellence Award in Celebrity Management; CA Nandan Jaluka - Best Service Excellence of the Year; Akshara Constructions and Developers Pvt Ltd - Best Startup Award in Construction and Development Sector; Smartlabs - Emerging Company Award in Brand Management; Wasim Akhtar - Quality Social Worker Award; Sam Shaikhs - Business Icon Award; Be Incredibles - Event Management Business of the Year; Diamond Events and Wedding - Best Wedding Planners Award; Gaurav Ralhan - Business Icon Award for Health and Environment; Laxmi Narayan Agarwal - Best Icon Award of Social Activist; and MD Shabbir - Emerging Media Activist Award.

