'Everything You Do Makes a Point' with ALL - Accor Live Limitless

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is introducing new loyalty offers and bountiful bonus points for members of its lifestyle loyalty programme ALL - Accor Live Limitless.

The exciting new loyalty offering will help members collect redeemable loyalty points that can be used on stays at the wide and extensive portfolio of 5,100 Accor hotels across the globe. They can be redeemed on upgrades, elite experiences, shopping and more. Additionally, status credits via eligible stays are being doubled to enable faster tier upgrades till the end of this year.

Kerrie Hannaford, Vice President Commercial Accor India and South Asia said: "With the hospitality sector gradually gaining momentum and travel restrictions being eased, we believe that ALL - Accor Live Limitless - is uniquely positioned to encourage people's desire to travel and resume their adventures across the globe. We are excited to introduce these new offers under ALL, as we welcome guests with top level safety and hygiene standards across our hotels under the ALLSAFE program."

Exclusive opportunity only for Members of ALL

Make the most of the remaining of 2021, members of ALL will earn double Status points and Status nights on all eligible stays!

Members should book their next stays now to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity!

Valid until 31 December, 2021.

That's not all...

Exciting point multiplier opportunities at Accor's new properties across the globe. Earn four times more Reward points when you stay in our newest hotels. Enjoy more Rewards points for your stay at Raffles Udaipur from now until the 30 November, 2021. Don't forget to register for the offer!

Up to 6,000 bonus points per hotel stay



For stays booked by November 4th 2021, members of ALL can earn up to 6000 Reward points for eligible charges for their stay. The new offer is valid for stays at more than 50 hotels across India and Sri Lanka, including staycation destinations such as Raffles Udaipur and Novotel Goa Resort & Spa and city properties including Movenpick Colombo and the Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall. Smart economy brands such as ibis and ibis Styles in locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad etc. are also part of the extensive list of properties at which the offers can be availed.

Double the points for dining at Accor properties

Members of ALL can now also earn one point for every Euro spent (converted into the local currency equivalent) when dining at any of the restaurants and bars at Accor hotels in India & Sri Lanka. This will allow members to cumulate additional points regardless of them staying at the hotels. Popular restaurants and bars from the Accor network, at properties such as Sofitel Mumbai BKC and Grand Mercure Bangalore are a part of the offer.

ALL members can earn 2X Reward points for dining experiences at Accor properties in India and Sri Lanka before the end of November 2021.

Double points for business events

For event planners, Accor is now offering double points for booking a group event. This could be employed in beautiful hotels around the country like the grand Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.

To build confidence amongst meeting delegates, Accor has launched ALLSAFE Cleanliness & Prevention Label, which represents some of the most stringent cleaning standards & operational protocols in the world of hospitality.

Double points for social gatherings

Members of ALL can earn Reward and Status points for social gatherings as well, including social events like weddings, birthdays, baby showers etc. exclusively at any of Accor hotels in India, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, though for a limited time only. Hosts can avail the double bonus point offer on social events on eligible properties like Fairmont Jaipur and Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach among others.

This festive season, Accor will be offering exclusive benefits to members which will give them the opportunity to earn points on accommodation, dining and banquet needs while enjoying their stays and dining experiences.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

