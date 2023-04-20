Evolove launches world's softest and most comfortable pajamas in Its #IntoTheFuture edit of sleepwear

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Over time, excessive focus on the aesthetic appeal of loungewear, especially pajamas, has made genuine comfort take a backseat. In an attempt to make the garments look flashy and stylish, brands often overlook the primary purpose behind purchasing them - comfort while wearing them. While the demand for women's sleepwear and loungewear is rock-solid, few brands go beyond the threshold of aesthetic appeal.

Understanding this gap in the market, Evolove launches its new #IntoTheFuture collection of the world's softest and most comfortable pajamas. Combining looks with essence, the brand has come up with a new line of TENCEL micro modal pajamas. Being 2x softer and 4x more breathable than cotton, these featherlight pajamas are designed to help women sleep and lounge around in comfort.

Evolove is a brand of Mozak Fashions Pvt Ltd., the sister concern of Paras Dyeing and Printing Mills, operational since 1965. Almost six decades of industry experience have given the right impetus to Evolove to grow and create its own niche in the market through continuous innovation. The new #IntoTheFuture collection serves as a new feather in Evolove's cap, allowing the brand to match the international standards of garments produced and the comfort offered.

The TENCEL micro modal fibers used for producing the new range of Evolove's pajamas are imported from Austria, where they are extracted from naturally grown beech wood. Known for its exceptional softness, the fiber is extracted using environmentally responsible procedures, saving more water and energy than extracting cotton fibers. The biodegradable fibers ensure sustainable development of their byproducts, one of them being micro modal pajamas.



The highly sustainable and breathable thermoregulating fabrics launched in India by Evolove are used by top luxury global brands. The new line of pajamas is designed by Evolove's technical team to give extensive comfort and buttery soft feel to the customers' skin, giving them the perfect sleep. The brand commits the best experience ever with the #IntoTheFuture pajamas. It also promises to take its products back if the customers find anything softer and more comfortable in their collections.

Anand Golecha, the Director of Evolove, believes that the new #IntoTheFuture collection will take conventional Indian sleepwear and loungewear a notch higher. He says, "By shifting our focus to extensive comfort and using sustainable means of extracting the fiber, we aim to make our line of products futureproof. Many Indians get skeptical when it comes to purchasing comfortable garments that are not made of cotton. Our new line of products is set to change this notion by providing softer and more breathable options to the customers."

Evolove's #IntoThe Future collection is now available on all major online stores, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Ajio. The brand also offers a range of comfortable pajama sets, shorts, capri, pajamas, night shirts, long polos, nightgowns, and slippers for all age groups.

To browse and buy the new collection, visit the brand's official website here: https://www.evoloveindia.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

