Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. all set to launch their new housing projects

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 11 (ANI/SRV Media): Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. is a real estate company based in Odisha. The organization is currently setting up to launch its new projects - Evos exotica, Evos opal, Evos Nirvana, and Chandaka heights - across the state capital, Bhubaneswar.

The company in the future aims to expand its listings to commercial, educational, and hospitality properties.

Odisha has always been progressive with the development of new enterprises, hospitality spaces, educational institutions, and official buildings. The state - having witnessed dramatic shifts in its equilibrium over the years - has been in constant pursuit of efficient spaces for purpose-led growth. In this situation, Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. has been aiming to create homes for everyone.

The organization, having been in the real estate industry for over 15 years claims that it is their prominent architecture, quality construction, and promising execution that have been achieving the trust of their customers.

They received an ISO certification under quality management system standards (ISO 9001-2008) in the year 2009. Evos buildcon Pvt. Ltd. mainly focuses on residential properties, the portfolio of which includes premium residences, penthouses, luxury apartments, urban studios, and value homes.

The Managing Director of Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Kalinga Keshari Rath said, "I welcome you to the world of EVOS. EVOS is a young-at-heart, vibrant, and energetic real-estate company - reflecting the true spirit of Odisha state. Our core purpose is to bring about a meaningful transformation in the world by enhancing the quality of life of our customers in such a way that it makes the world a more beautiful place to live and grow. We are one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Odisha state, and our success can be traced back to our relentless focus on one single thing: Customer Centricity."





Evos Buildcon, in the past, has completed projects like Paras Palace, Paras Villa, Paras Residency, Paras Enclave, Paras Avenue, Olive Enclave, Mahaveer Enclave, and EVOS Place, which are all residential apartment complexes across Odisha. Their ongoing projects are EVOS Empire (Duplex), Bilasini Enclave (3 BHK apartments), and EVOS Paradise (2BHK, 3 BHK apartments).

The company did the bhumi pujan - a ritual done to pave the way for a smooth construction - on the 12th of July, 2021 for their upcoming projects - Evos Exotica (3BHK in Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar), Evos Opal (3BHK with a servant room in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar), Evos Nirvana (3BHK in Vivekananda Marg, Bhubaneswar), and Chandaka Heights.

Apart from this, their other new projects include Evos Elanza (3 BHK apartments, Bhubaneswar), Evos-8 (Duplex Apartments), Evos Empire (3 BHK apartments in Madanpur, Bhubaneswar), and Evos Sea Roses (1 BHK studio apartments).

The founder of EVOS, Kalinga Keshari Rath also stated, "I always aimed towards shifting the real estate landscape in the center of heritage in India - Odisha. At Evos, we believe in holistic and spiritual development, with a vertically integrated approach to provide our esteemed clientele with world-class spaces that fit with their ever-changing needs. The Organization is driven by highly experienced, skillful, honest, and enthusiastic leaders who share our vision passionately. We believe in the notion of winning the trust of our customers forever. Our Philosophy is to align the modern management principles with the best talent to deliver the best value for money to our customers. Our goal is to become the most reliable company in the world by making 500 million happy customers and thereby making a $100 billion net worth company by 2050."

Evos Buildcon is leading the bandwagon of Luxury Real Estate Development in Odisha. Known for its Commitment, Dignity, and Value-orientation, Evos Buildcon believes in creating living spaces that touch your lives in abundant ways. Kalinga Keshari Rath is an entrepreneur who has been intending to make luxurious and comfortable housing available at affordable costs. Having completed over 461 projects in the span of 15 years, Rath claims that Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. is one of Bhubaneswar's trusted land organizations in terms of income, profit, advertising capitalization, and developable territory.

To learn more visit: Kalinga Keshari Rath

Also visit: Evos Buildcon

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

