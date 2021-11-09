Ex-Chairman, Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnaik joins StarAgri Board as an Independent Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): StarAgri Warehousing & Collateral Management Ltd, one of Asia's leading post-harvest solutions companies, today announced the appointment of Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattanaik as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

Dr Pattanaik, in his last role, held the position of Chairman of WDRA, the statutory authority under the Department of Food & Public Distribution, Government of India; he is one of India's most respected and knowledgeable agri-professionals.

Having served several public sector agri-companies in leadership positions during his career spanning over four decades, Dr Pattanaik brings extensive experience in agri-businesses focusing on post-harvest and supply chain management.

He specializes in policy formulation & implementation, training & human resource development, general administration and management, sales & marketing, logistics & supply chain management, corporate governance, risk management and corporate social responsibility.

Welcoming him to the Board, Amit Khandelwal, Co-founder & Member of the Board, StarAgri, said, "The StarAgri Board of Directors and its leadership team is excited to welcome Dr Pattanaik as its third Independent Director. His rich experience will be a major asset for us to build the future of StarAgri. As the Indian agri-warehousing and collateral finance sector evolves, we look forward to his guidance in purposefully navigating the future."

StarAgri will benefit from Dr Pattanaik's experience and expertise to augment its commercial and operational strategy.

Dr Pattanaik, Independent Director, StarAgri said, "I am delighted to join the board of StarAgri, a company that pioneered professional agri-warehousing in India. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Directors to enhance and build an effective and active board-room oriented culture. Together, we look forward to contributing to building a company that has the best corporate governance, risk management and professional leadership. As part of the company, being able to contribute in empowering the Indian farmer and India's food security program is a matter of great individual pride and satisfaction."

Dr Pattanaik has served as the chief executive of two large-sized Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) - the National Seeds Corporation and the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) during his illustrious career. He has also held board level positions in both these organizations for over a decade.

In addition, he has also served on the board of various public-sector enterprises, including the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Railside Warehouse Company (CRWC), National Multi-commodity exchange of India (a company promoted by CWC), Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) and SCOPE.

Dr Pattanaik has completed his Masters in Agriculture Sciences from the Banaras Hindu University in 1978. He was the gold-medallist of his batch.

With his appointment, StarAgri's board expands from two to three independent directors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)