Ex. MP and Minister D.P. Yadav's Book Waqt Sakshi Hai released at the World Book Fair, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP and cabinet minister in the government of Uttar Pradesh, D.P. Yadav's poetry collection 'Waqt Sakshi Hai' published by Vani Prakashan, released today by renowned journalist and linguist Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik at the World Book Fair, New Delhi.

Renowned poet Alok Yadav, Chairman & Managing Director of Vani Prakashan Group- Arun Maheshwari, Director of Vani Prakashan- Aditi Maheshwari and many other eminent personalities graced the book launch ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, former MP DP Yadav said, "I do not say that I am a philosopher, but yes, I have my own philosophy of life. I have always seen, tested and understood life from my perspective. From the flourishing fields to the shining corridors of power and the damp cells of the jail, I have seen it all from close quarters. No matter what the circumstances were, I never gave up, never let my spirits break. Most of the people only notice the limelight that comes with success but often miss to recognise the tiredness, yearning and suffocation hidden behind this glitter. That side of my journey, which has remained unexplored, is presented to you all through this collection of poems. I am sure that the readers, especially the youth, will get inspiration from these poems and also a vision to always look at life with a positive outlook."



Director of Vani Prakashan Aditi Maheshwari told that there are more than 100 poems in this poetry collection of ex. minister D.P. Yadav and some poems seem to underline the major events that happened in the political and social environment of the last four-five decades. The book is also available on all major online shopping portals like Amazon, Flipkart including the official website of Vani Prakashan.

Since the book has been published at a time when the whole country is celebrating Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, DP Yadav has dedicated it to his father as well as a freedom fighter late Mahashay Tejpal Yadav along with all the pious souls who sacrificed their lives in India's struggle for freedom.

