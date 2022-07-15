ExcelR partners with FutureSkills Prime (a MeitY-NASSCOM digital skilling initiative)

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): With Digital Transformation quickly changing the world around us, there is always a need to upskill/ reskill ourselves. Continuous learning helps individuals change roles and grow up the career ladder while having an edge over other professionals. ExcelR is a leading training provider that facilitates state-of-the-art upskilling/reskilling programs in trending technologies for students, freshers, and professionals. It has bagged an array of awards for excellence in the sector, of which the Silicon India Magazine's "10 Most Promising Data Science Training Institutes" and the Deloitte Fast 50 India Award are a few worth mentioning.

Added to the list is this exceptional feat of collaboration wherein ExcelR has signed a memorandum of understanding with FutureSkills Prime building a digital skilling ecosystem and making India a global digital talent hub. FutureSkills Prime - A MeitY-NASSCOM initiative gives an opportunity to every citizen of India above the age of 16 to upskill/ reskill themselves and stay relevant in the industry. It collaborates with content partners offering world-class content in 10 Emerging Technologies and 10 professional skills.

ExcelR, allied with the public-private initiative, will facilitate continuous learning and knowledge enhancement of graduates and working professionals about their aspiration and aptitude, thereby promoting their employability quotient.

Joining hands with the only skilling ecosystem that is backed by the IT industry, NASSCOM, and GoI, ExcelR has got its flagship ExcelR+-+Data+Science,+Data+Analytics+and+Business+Analyst+Course+Training+in+Hyderabad/@17.4503773,78.380828,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x3bcb934345d35d93:0x4ea384e5a9a39b3a!8m2!3d17.4503773!4d78.380828" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Data Science Course Accredited by NASSCOM, and approved by the Government of India.

Learners will get access to multiple resources like NASSCOM Career Fair, NASSCOM industry events, Bootcamps, Career guidance sessions, etc.

Speaking about the partnership, Ram Tavva, the CEO of ExcelR Solutions said, "We are proud to be one among the FutureSkills Prime's accredited network of training partners. Professional skills at an affordable cost have been our motto since inception and this collaboration with a MeitY-NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative has sped up our mission and widened our vision. We're glad that our share and contribution towards the national intent of making India a global digital hub has successfully begun and we will continue to play a significant role in the digital upskilling revolution in the years to come."

Kirti Seth - CEO, SSC NASSCOM said, "As digital technologies disrupt existing business models, the type of skills that are required in the workforce are transforming. With such rapid acceleration in technology, learning agility will be the key for today's talent to remain future-ready. Although at its lowest compared to global economies, India's demand-supply gap is at 21 per cent as of FY22. Bridging the gap would require collaboration between the government, industries, and academia to ensure India remains the preferred destination for world-class digital talent. Accelerating the efforts, we are delighted to partner with ExcelR who will bring its flagship data science course, aligned to Competency Standards developed by SSC NASSCOM to the platform."

Learners who access this course through FutureSkills Prime will benefit by earning a part of their fee back when they get their skills certification, making excellent quality digital skilling courses affordable and accessible.

ExcelR is a global leader delivering a wide gamut of management and technical training to over 40 countries. Partnering with 350+ corporate clients and universities around the globe, its time-tested training methodologies have transformed the careers of over 140,000+ graduates and working professionals so far. It boasts a striking 4.8/5 ratings on Google for the world-class training and post-training support it offers.



ExcelR's courses prepare learners for the various advancements in technology, strategic thinking, and planning, ensuring their skill set matches the contemporary needs of the industry alongside they are future-ready.

FutureSkills Prime is one of its kind public-private partnership between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NASSCOM to build a digital skilling ecosystem for the citizens of India.

Its mission is to reskill/ upskill graduates and professionals in emerging technologies and professional skills, to make India a global digital talent nation in the next few years.

FutureSkills Prime is committed to guiding and empowering Indian Professionals towards playing exciting, valued, and purposeful roles in a future that has significant possibilities, enabled by new-age digital technologies.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 3000-member companies. Our membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centers to Engineering firms. Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Our strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India's IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

