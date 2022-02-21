Exchange old for new: Big Bazaar The Great Xchange

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/TPT): Most of us have this habit of saving things that are not used now, thinking they might be of some help soon.

Most of these things lie there in our house, which ultimately leads to a collection of junk, and with our busy schedules, we keep procrastinating and do not bother to throw them out of the house.

And to help us with this issue, Big Bazaar, India's favourite retail outlet chain, is back with the iconic "The Great Xchange." It has always been Big Bazaar's attempt to provide a better lifestyle to its customers. With this campaign, Big Bazaar will provide people with a range of products at additional discounts to upgrade their household, fashion, and lifestyle.



Under this campaign, customers will buy the new products at the lowest prices and sell their old junk at the highest prices. Big Bazaar will accept the aged junk from customers and give them exchange vouchers in return. Customers can use these exchange vouchers to get additional discounts on new products. Some old junk exchange rates are Old Newspaper at Rs 50/kg, Old cloths at Rs 100/kg, Old TV, mobile phone, refrigerator, AC at Rs 5000/piece, small appliances at Rs 1000/piece and more. With Xchange vouchers, customers will get an additional discount of 20% on Fashion, Home Needs, Home Fashion & Luggage, and 10% discount on Electronics.

To make this year's Xchange campaign more lucrative for the customers, Big Bazaar has introduced an Online Exchange calculator through which customers can know the exchange value of their old products from the comfort of their homes while shopping on - shop.bigbazaar.com and the Big Bazaar App.

Speaking about The Great Xchange campaign, Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group, said, "The Great Xchange has been one of the most loved and remembered campaigns of Big Bazaar. Keeping in mind the current scenario, customers are using their household products more than ever, resulting in larger wear and tear. With this campaign, Big Bazaar wants the customers to upgrade to better fashion and lifestyle. Also, get the best value from their junk and an additional discount on new products."

