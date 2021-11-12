EXCLUSIVE: CBSE final revision study material uploaded to practice important MCQs of Term 1 Class 10 for all subjects

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/Mediawire): Big update! It has come to notice that a lot of students are not performing well in their pre-boards that are ongoing in many schools.

Lack of clarity and low confidence on important topics of technical subjects has come out as the main reason. This could be due to a fragmented method of offline learning that has happened this year.

In order to help those Class 10 students who are still feeling a bit unsure about their final preparation, a CBSE final revision material of all subjects has been made available. This material covers all major subjects of CBSE Class 10 - Mathematics Standard/ Basic, Hindi A, Hindi B, Social Science, English Language & Literature and Science.

Below are some highlights of this material:

1. Important NCERT Points of Each Topic (All Subjects)

The material offers chapter-wise (and topic-wise) important MCQ-related points of NCERT Textbooks, from which the CBSE Term 1 paper MCQs will be formed.



One CBSE expert says "A lot of students require such simple and summarised yet high-level revision points in these final days for each subject. Kind of like those uber-important famous coaching teacher's notes, from which high level revision is done by students". This material is created in collaboration with Educart and is available here.

2. Subject-wise 80+ MCQs for Final Revision



Alongside these theory points, lots of subject-wise MCQs are also provided with explanations like the ones given in CBSE Marking Scheme solutions. These questions especially include Competency-based, Diagram-based, Assertion/ Reason, Case-based MCQs and Statement & Combination-type MCQs (asked in SST and Science Sample Paper of October 2nd, 2021). These new MCQs are given in this CBSE book material, cover all important topics of Term 1 and are different from the MCQs in their (CBSE's) previously uploaded Question Bank.



The MCQs come with answers and Class 10 Marking Scheme-style explanations in this Educart Final Revision Book Material of CBSE to make revision of the concepts easy for students in these last few days. It seems that the difficulty level and style of these MCQs is similar to the ones asked in CBSE Sample Papers, so it is important for students to increase their chances of getting familiar questions in the Board exams.

3. OMR Sheet Instructions and Practice Sheets

More than 12 practice OMR sheets (with further clarifications) are given as well, to explain how to exactly fill the official OMR sheets in the correct way.



These OMR instructions clarifies the confusion with the extra box in the '#' column and all the possible scenarios are explained clearly so the students avoid making crucial mistakes or end up filling the answers in the wrong way.

From an overall final revision perspective during these last few weeks of Term 1 board prep, this Educart Class 10 Final Revision Material for CBSE students is a very important resource. It covers NCERT important points, new pattern MCQs and even self assessment Sample Papers (for each subject) with latest OMR Sheets for all CBSE Class 10 subjects. At minimal cost, all the students who are still lacking confidence or just want to revise finally from 1 single book will find it the most beneficial.

Link to Educart CBSE Final revision book of Class 10 (study material): https://amzn.to/3opNoUi

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

