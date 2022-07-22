Exclusive: Prerna Arora announces with Suresh Krissna SAVERA- The Awakening

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/GPRC): A young love story with the working title "Savera- The Awakening," it is being helmed by Suresh Krissna, who has also helmed some South superhit movies like "Anamalai." Beginning in September, Chennai will serve as the primary shooting location extensively and the rest abroad.

If memory serves, Suresh Krissna is the same director of the 1991 smash movie "Love," which starred Salman Khan and Revathi.

The film's USP is that it bridges the gap between reality and fiction. The movie will have some huge songs. It will also be very glamorous, entertaining, and youthful, and it will be aimed at a pan-Indian audience because it has a significant message to convey and wonderful scenery against which to frame this odd love tale.

Prerna Arora endorsed the account and stated, "The concept to cast numerous performers in "Savera- The Awakening" is not particularly creative. We'll clarify that it is a Hindi cinema setup-based movie in due course."

It is odd that the South is monopolising the market with greater material, but there is no denying that the South industry has grown to be strong at this time, the speaker continues. In order to give "Savera" a lavish appearance and feel, we will enlist the greatest technicians from both Bollywood and the south.



She continues, "My starring hero - who is presently filming - will join shoot for his second movie. Be on the watch for him who will undoubtedly bring the movie to life in one of the most difficult roles, as well as two other notable female performers and a second actor from the south. The two most significant roles in this film are played by two Super Stars.

"I'm delighted Prerna brought this up. Salman M. Shaikh of Bay Films says, "Her sense of script is so lovely, and I must also state that her creative mind never ceases to astonish me with this different flavour of love tale in such a diversified style.

'I am very glad to be associated with Savera- the Awakening ... It's a beautifully written simple love story which we haven't seen in Bollywood in the recent past ... audiences across the world always like a good love story and Savera will give them exactly that.' says Archana S.

We1 Pic Pvt, DiNi, and Bay Films are the producers of this movie.

