Exergen is empowering Indian Nurses with highly advanced, yet easy to use Temporal Artery Thermometers

Watertown (Massachusetts) [US], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exergen, a global leader in infrared temperature measurement technologies for medical applications, will participate in two nursing events in December at SRM College of Nursing, Chennai, and Nightingale College of Nursing, Noida, on 17th and 23rd, respectively.

Nightingale College of Nursing, Noida will host Dr L. Gopichandran, President TNAI, Delhi Branch, who will present a lecture on 'Nurse Led Heart Failure Management Program'. He will also introduce Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometer (TAT). In his second event at SRM College of Nursing, Chennai, he will present the Temporal Artery Thermometer. A key aspect of this event is how technology can help and empower nurses in India.

"The Temporal Artery Thermometer is based on breakthrough technology. We are happy that it has finally arrived in India as it will save our nurses a lot of time and make our patients more comfortable while being highly accurate. It's a big plus for everyone," said Dr L. Gopichandran.

"In the medical industry, nurses are the backbone," says Gaurav Sukhija, Country Manager and Vice President of Sales at NIDEK Medical, Exergen's distributor in India. "Most of their time is spent with patients. Their workload is heavy which means they are not able to spend much time with individual patients. As it is an extremely fast thermometer, nurses will definitely be able to save time using Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers. Taking a patient's temperature using a Temporal Artery Thermometer takes just a few seconds. The Exergen TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 are also extremely easy to use and non-invasive."

Extremely fast and highly accurate

The TAT-5000 & TAT-2000 are based on a very innovative, patented infrared technology. They offer many advantages over more traditional methods of determining a patient's body temperature:

- highly accurate temperature measurement



- fast, safe and comfortable

- quick and easy to use for both doctors and nurses

- low costs, resulting in an average payback period for the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 of less than 1 year

- the TAT-5000 is very durable and can be used without throw-away sensor caps to avoid unnecessary waste and costs

- due to its industrial design the TAT-5000 is covered by a Lifetime Guarantee

- the technology on which the Temporal Artery Thermometers are based are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed and published clinical studies

Highly accurate, non-invasive

"The TAT-5000, the TAT-2000 and the TAT-2000C are non-invasive thermometers, which is ideal for patients," says Dr Marybeth Pompei, Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Scientist, Exergen Corporation. "They are comfortable and very accurate. In addition, the use of the TAT-5000 and the TAT-2000 is in line with hospitals' efforts to make them more sustainable. Since the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 do not require the use of disposable caps to protect the measuring sensor no unnecessary waste is generated. The TAT-2000C is aimed at at-home users. It is also the at-home thermometer of choice of doctors and nurses in the US."

