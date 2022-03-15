Exergen Medical expands presence in India

Watertown (Massachusetts) [US], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exergen Corporation, the leader in infrared temperature measurement for medical applications, is pleased to announce it has signed a distributor agreement with Ababil Healthcare. Based in Chennai, Ababil Healthcare aims to provide high-quality healthcare services and products in 6 Indian states, home to around 275 million people.



"India is a very important market for Exergen. I am very excited to announce that we have been able to sign a wide-ranging partnership with Ababil Healthcare in Chennai to market and sell our Temporal Artery Thermometers in the southern part of India', says Dr Francesco Pompei, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exergen Medical.



"Ababil Healthcare delivers state-of-the-art medical equipment for doctors, nursing homes, and hospitals to manage every critical care department. We are very impressed by the accuracy and ease of use of the Temporal Artery Thermometer", says Mohammed Ibrahim, CEO of Ababil Healthcare. "At the same time the infrared thermometers designed and manufactured by Exergen are very affordable. We think both doctors, nurses and at-home-users in India will love the Temporal Artery Thermometer series of products".



Accurate and fast

The TAT-5000 and the TAT-2000 thermometers for professional use by doctors and nurses and the TAT-2000C thermometer for consumer applications are based on a very innovative infrared technology. They offer many advantages over more traditional methods of determining a patient's body temperature:

-highly accurate temperature measurement

-fast, safe and comfortable for the patient (non-invasive)

-quick and easy to use for both doctors and nurses, and at-home users



-low costs, resulting in an average payback period for the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 of less than 1 year

-the TAT-5000 is very durable and can be used without throw-away sensor caps to avoid unnecessary waste and costs

-due to its industrial design the TAT-5000 is covered by a Lifetime Guarantee

-the housing of the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 are made of an internally developed Superplastic which makes the thermometers extremely robust

-the housing of the thermometer is resistant to aggressive disinfectants

-the technology on which these thermometers are based are supported by more than 80 peer-reviewed and published clinical studies

-the TAT-2000C offers at-home-users the same accuracy, speed and reliability as the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 for use in hospitals - at a very attractive retail price

-a connected version of the TAT-5000 (the TAT-5000S) is integrated in many well-known vital signs monitors

Ideal for patients

"The TAT-5000, the TAT-2000 and the TAT-2000C are non-invasive thermometers, which is ideal for patients," says Dr Marybeth Pompei, Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Scientist, Exergen Corporation. "They are comfortable and very accurate. In addition, the use of the TAT-5000 and the TAT-2000 is in line with hospitals' efforts to make them more sustainable. Since the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 do not require the use of disposable caps to protect the measuring sensor no unnecessary waste is generated. The TAT-2000C is aimed at at-home users. It is also the at-home thermometer of choice of doctors and nurses in the US".



"With our virtual classroom and other training material we will be able to support our customers in India with very effective service and support", adds Dr Marybeth Pompei.

