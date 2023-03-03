Exotel launches Ameyo XTRM, an Industry-First Telco Regulatory Compliant, Enterprise Contact Center Solution in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Exotel, a leading full-stack customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of Ameyo XTRM, a cloud-based omnichannel contact center solution for 99.5 per cent uptime. Ameyo XTRM is a pure cloud-based enterprise product running on top of Exotel's scalable Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) that supports up to 35 million calls per day and billions of calls in a year. Ameyo XTRM can now support large volumes of voice communications for up to 20,000 agents and supervisors per enterprise at a time. It is also equipped with AI-powered bots acting as the first line of customer engagement before agents need to intervene, reducing the dependence on agent intervention and improving their productivity. This will enable agents to focus more on complex queries. In situations where the bot finds a query challenging to handle after a particular point, it is supported by a seamless bot-to-agent transfer.

Ameyo XTRM is the only software in India equipped with a pan-India Unified License Virtual Network Operator (UL-VNO) and offers fully-compliant bundled telephony services as per telecommunications regulations. Consequently, it is quick to deploy and does not require implementing or updating legacy infrastructure to begin incorporating it into CX practices. It can help enterprises move their software and telecom infrastructure completely on cloud in a compliant way enabling agents to work from anywhere. This will help enterprises consolidate communication management processes into a single platform. Companies will now be able to stay cost-effective while scaling up their customer engagement rapidly and reliably.

The cloud contact center market is undergoing significant transformation, with Gartner predicting that by 2024, 85 per cent of customer support operations will be driven by cloud-based infrastructure, up from less than 20 per cent in 2019. The growth is influenced by increasing migration from on-premise to cloud models in emerging markets, as well as a proclivity towards AI-based interactive tools for quick customer resolution.

According to a CMO Pulse Report launched by Exotel, surveying 263 marketing leaders, customer retention over acquisition emerged as one of the most prominent marketing themes for 2023. As loyalty begins to hold the ultimate priority for brands across sectors, Ameyo XTRM presents enterprises an opportunity to implement massive reforms towards customer engagement, increasing customer satisfaction scores, decreasing support costs and scaling support volumes for rapid resolution.



"Building upon the promise of the cloud, we're delighted to launch Ameyo XTRM to support the digital transformation of companies across sectors, implementing a reliable, flexible, and scalable solution to modernize their customer support capabilities," said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-founder & CEO, Exotel. He added, "with the additional ability to offer fully regulatory compliant cloud calling, over time, Exotel has emerged as one of the few key players in India providing a truly unified solution for customer engagement. The launch is just a precursor to expanding our capabilities, adopting and incorporating emerging technologies and capabilities in our product suite."

Exotel is the emerging market's leading full stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator. Exotel has also recently received a virtual telecom operator license to offer cost-effective end-to-end VoIP telephony services, making the company a 100 per cent compliant cloud calling operator. Exotel was founded in 2011 and has an impressive cloud-based product suite that drives 70 million conversations every day for more than 6000 businesses in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Today, the omnichannel contact center, communication API suite, and conversational AI platform from Exotel help some of the fastest-growing businesses in emerging countries manage their customer engagement. They have a USD 50 million ARR and a USD 100 million Series D funding round.

Exotel has won The ET StartUp Awards 2022 under the Comeback Kid category.

