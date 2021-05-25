eXp India announces COVID vaccine cover for all agents and employees

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): eXp India, part of eXp Realty, one of the fastest growing real-estate brokerages in the world, has announced its intention to cover the COVID vaccine for all its employees and real-estate agents in India.

Launched in November 2020, the company currently has a presence in over 12 states in India, operating in most major tier 1 and 2 cities, and continuing to expand.

Through this initiative, eXp India will reimburse the cost of the vaccine as a way to safeguard their agents and employees while driving awareness about the importance of timely vaccination. The virtual brokerage platform will leverage its social and collaborative tools to encourage participation.

"We are deeply saddened by the current situation in India and the effect it has had on our community of agents and staff," says Michael Valdes, President, eXp Global "As a company, we are defined by our commitment to the wellbeing and satisfaction of our employees and agents. Nothing is more important than the health of our teams in India and their families and we hope that we are able to make some small contribution to the betterment of that."

Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, adds, "These are trying times for the nation as a whole. There is also an urgent need to build better awareness around precautionary measures from COVID. Real estate brokers form a large part of the real estate segment and they are typically the frontline workers of the industry. There is therefore a dire need to drive better awareness among them. Taking vaccination on time for government stipulated age groups is the first step towards bringing the pandemic situation under control. This is our initiative to encourage the large real estate broker community in India to take the vaccination on time and help break the chain."

eXp India was launched in November 2020 and has quickly scaled to over 150 agents on their platform within 100 days. The company's immersive-cloud-based model is already revolutionizing the real estate landscape in India. Their next-generation offerings of cloud-based marketing resources have extreme relevance now more than ever, during this current COVID crisis. With their virtual model, they are working towards keeping all agents safe while empowering them and their surrounding communities with financial independence. The vaccine cover is another step that they are taking to show their agents their support during these difficult times.

eXp Global India Pvt. Ltd. Is a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, (Nasdaq: EXPI) the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises.



eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 53,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong and Colombia and continues to scale internationally.

As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, please visit expworldholdings.com.

