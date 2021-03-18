eXp India successfully adds 150+ real estate agents in 100 days

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Witnessing incredible growth since commencing business in the country, eXp India has added 150 plus real estate agents to its network across the country in just 100 days, with hundreds more agents in an active pipeline.

The cloud-based real estate brokerage expanded its collaborative model into India on 16th November 2020, under the eXp India banner, as a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world.

eXpis obtaining RERA licences for all major states of India and has already started operations in metros and other cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Agra, Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad and many more. "By expanding our network, we are aiming to further revolutionize the Indian real estate landscape. Our unique agent-centric growth model is augmenting the revenue opportunities for real estate agents in India," said Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India.

eXp India provides a one-of-a-kind financial model for commercial and real estate agents with attractive earning opportunities. The partnership model offers an exclusive suite of marketing resources, including the company's cloud-based virtual environment and a customized technology platform that enhances virtual prospecting, sales, training, and communications for real estate agents.

"By empowering real-estate agents with world-class training and remote flexibility and support, eXp India will bridge the gap between buyers' preferences and offerings. We believe in the success of our real estate agents and by creating an unmatchable experience for our customers, this new way of working will open new avenues for success in the real estate market," added Shashank.

Apart from India, the global company headquartered in the United States also has a significant presence in major countries including Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, Mexico, Portugal, Puerto Rico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, with more than 48,000 agents across the globe.

eXp Global India Private Limited is a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises.



eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 48,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico and Brazil and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth.

eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, please visit expworldholdings.com.

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

