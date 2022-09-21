ExpanGlobal to organize Global Franchise Meet in Dubai owing to popular demand by global brands

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following the overwhelming response to the previous editions of the Global Franchise Meet, ExpanGlobal, a leading specialist for companies in market entry and expansion, is back with the 4th edition of the Global Franchise Meet. As part of its expertise in helping global brands find potential investors, this year's edition would be held at the Sheraton Mall of Emirates, Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on September 25, 2022.

The purpose of this edition of the franchise meeting is to assist global brands to develop a base in the region and brief the investors to convey the organizational mission, vision, and operational plans. Sectors such as Retail, Health & Wellness, Food and Beverage, Education, Consumer Goods and service sector are expecting accumulative investment commitments worth USD 300,000 approximately at the meet.

This year more than 25 globally renowned brands will be part of this exclusive experience. The Indian delegation would comprise more than 15 renowned brands from across industry verticals. Some of the popular Indian names this year include Archies, Titos, Glam Studios, The Poly Kids, Maspar, and Idli. Besides, some of the popular brands across Europe and the Americas include Osmows International, ICAN Education, Desert Chill, and Asia's Lashes.



Owners of global conglomerates and veterans of the business world along with eminent Middle East venture capitalists are the investors whom the brands will pursue investment. These investors have minimum profiling worth more than a million USD. Therefore, it becomes imperative for ExpanGlobal to maintain a robust brand selection process for the franchise meeting. Brands have to undergo certain criteria before they are eventually invited. One of the premium brands from India said that they plan to open up around 200 units across the Mid-East and expect approx. USD 50 Million as an initial investment.

Speaking on the announcement of the franchise meeting, Raghav Khatter, Founder and CEO, ExpanGlobal said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the 4th edition of Global Franchise Meet in Dubai. This year we are taking renowned brands from India and around the world to make a successful foray into the middle-east, which provides one of the finest business environments. Going forward from mid-east, for the next editions, we plan to take global brands to countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and United Kingdom. We would also like to thank our patrons for their continuous trust in making the previous editions successful and hope to continue the momentum going forward."

