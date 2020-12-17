Experience Entertainment Like Never Before in Dolby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, Dolby Laboratories, Inc, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, released a consumer campaign in India - Dolby Everywhere, aimed to educate consumers about the Dolby difference available in the living room, at work, in the cinemas or on the go. This campaign creates awareness about lifelike experiences in Dolby, by connecting with consumers through their passion points like TV, Movies, Sports & Music. The creative direction of this campaign, spotlights and explores the relationship and connection between the fan and the creator.

Today, the consumer wants to discover content and have a premium entertainment experience, as it enables them to strike deeper connection with TV shows, Movies, Sports and Music they love. With increased awareness on their content consumption needs, consumers seek immersive experiences like never before. This is how Dolby revolutionizes the science of sight & sound through its innovative research and engineering, empowering creatives to elevate their stories, and offering fans unforgettable experiences in Dolby. Imagine the heavy downpour in a moody scene. The stunningly vivid sunset in the show's season finale. The song that hits a chord deep down your chest. Now it's easier than ever before to experience the TV, Movies, Sports and Music you love - in Dolby.

The film tracks a day in the life of a consumer, and how Dolby brings alive experiences you love - on the go, at work, in your living room or at the cinemas.

Here's a link to the campaign - youtu.be/R_7UkcF0WAY.

Commenting on the campaign, Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing - India, Dolby Laboratories said, "Our singular goal is to offer experiences that bring entertainment to life be it at the cinemas, at home, on the go or at work. And this is what our campaign showcases through consumer passion-points like TV, movies, sports, and music."

Campaign Credits

Director: Aman Sachdeva



Co-Director (On Ground for Music Scene) - Mukesh Prajapathi

DOP: Anuj Santani/R.Diwakaran

Editor: Farooq Hundekar/Babji Pinisetti

With a passion and drive committed towards engaging with its users, partners, stakeholders, Dolby has on myriad occasions launched and executed unique consumer centric campaigns in India in the recent past, like Dolby Audio Ke Saath Noise Nahi Experience and Mobile Par Dolby Hain Kya? in 2019 and a series of films under Ghar Par Dolby Hain Kya? - PhD aka Poora (Complete) HD in 2018, Bringing The Stadium Experience Home With Dolby Audio in 2016 & From Mono To Surround Sound with Dolby Audio in 2014.

