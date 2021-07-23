Experience the best of Apple at Croma with #AppleYou&Croma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/ Croma): After the success of the first Apple You & Croma Fest, Croma, India's first omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group today announced its second edition of #AppleYou&Croma to let customers experience the best of Apple products with attractive deals and great offers.

Starting today, customers can indulge in a truly complete experience of 'all things Apple' across all the 180+ Croma stores and on croma.com

Curating the best deals and offers, providing expert advice to help make an informed decision and bringing together the whole Apple eco-system under one roof, are just some of the benefits of this campaign at Croma.



The lack of expert guidance during purchase and an unclear understanding of the benefits of the products among consumers is one of the key reasons for Croma to launch this campaign in association with Apple.

During the Apple You & Croma campaign, customers can avail of Apple products at exciting prices across every category. Offers include, MacBook Air starting at Rs. 83,990, iPhone starting Rs. 30,900, exclusive Cashback offers with HDFC Bank Cards of up to Rs. 7,000, and much more. Customers can also avail of a 24 Months No Cost EMI option, save up to Rs. 16,000 on iPhone 12 and students and teachers can avail of an exclusive 10% Off on MacBook.

Commenting on this, Mahesh Raamasamy, Business Head - Digital Products, Croma said, "This partnership has seen tremendous success in the month on February and we are hoping that we can recreate the same success this time round as well. With Croma now present in over 60+ cities, we hope everyone can make the most of the expertise, range and offers exclusively available at Croma. Through this partnership, Croma seeks to plug a very evident gap in the purchase experience of consumers, who are increasingly expressing great interest in the range of Apple products but lack thorough guidance. Through this, we will be able to have a seamless buying process."

Customers can now have their best Apple experience coupled with amazing deals, all under a single roof at their nearest Croma outlet and on croma.com till August 1, 2021.

This story is provided by Croma. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Croma)

