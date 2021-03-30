Experience the modern day county life in the heart of Thane (W): Balkum

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Dosti Realty, one of the most credible developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a 10 mn.sq.ft. portfolio pushes the boundaries with one of its largest projects to date: Dosti West County at Balkum Thane (W). Dosti Realty has always channelled its efforts towards providing homebuyers with not only a dream home but a revitalizing and enlivening environment.

Thane as a location is already sought-after due to its connectivity to various parts of the city as well as its transformation to a commercial as well as a residential hub over the past few years. This coupled with upcoming infrastructural developments like the metro, waterway projects; Grand Central Park is set to make it an even better destination of the future. Being a viable home buying option from an end-user as well investment point of view has led to demand from potential buyers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The County Residency

Dosti West County is a large scale development that is being developed in Phases. Dosti Oak (Phase 1) and Dosti Cedar (Phase 2) which was launched in 2018 comprises 2 BHK & 3 BHK homes. After the overwhelming response where 900 + apartments have been sold in the first two phases, Dosti Realty launched a new tower in this project in 2020: Dosti West County - Phase 4 - Dosti Pine. Wing A, B and C of this new tower which is now open for sale, comprising 2 BHK homes of varying sizes right from 47.55 sq. meters to 66.24 sq. meters (512 sq. ft to 713 sq.ft.). This gives buyers multiple options of sizes and layouts from which to choose depending on their budgets. The tower offers the Grand Central Park View, City View and Inside Garden View which is an added bonus. It was designed to cater to the high demand of 2 BHK Homes in this location and already 540+ homes have been sold to date.

The Modern-Day County Lifestyle:

Dosti West County is a large scale development with a host of amenities matching the contemporary and urban lifestyle. The project offers something that most people dream of nowadays - large open spaces, residents of Dosti West County have a plethora of outdoor activities to be enjoyed. These include Box Cricket, Lawn Tennis; Kids play areas, Cycling track / Jogging path, Futsal Court and Multi-purpose sports court. There is also an amphitheatre, multi-purpose lawn and resting plazas that residents can enjoy and come together to experience community living. Besides this, the unique installation of the Merlion also lends a glamorous element to the entire project adding to the aesthetic factor. The project also includes a private clubhouse which encompasses an Olympic size swimming pool along with a kid's adventure pool with a water slide, Gymnasium, Pool/ Snooker Room, Squash Courts, Badminton Courts, Chess and Carrom Room, Table Tennis, Creche, Library and Cafeteria.

There is also a commercial premisesDosti West County -Dosti Westwood (Phase 3) which is an all-inclusive haven for both Dosti West County residents as well as their friends and family. So if someone is looking to book a beautiful banquet hall, cosy guest rooms, eat at the restaurant or hire the AV Room, this is the perfect solution.

The Cultural Demure:



Dosti Realty has collaborated with two renowned names: MrShiamakDavar&Mr Suresh Wadkar. These tie-ups have been done so as to infuse the element of recreation, fitness as well as entertainment, ensuring happy and healthy residents, enjoying every bit of their stay not only inside the house but in their surroundings as well. Residents of Dosti West County will now be able to enrol and attend the theShiamakDavar's Institute for Performing Arts and AjivasanMusic Academy on payment of the applicable fee once the classes commence within the complex.

SHIAMAK™ is one of the most respected international brands in the arena of dance training, epitomizing dance and promoting dance education on the global pedestal for over three decades. TheShiamakDavar's Institute for Performing Arts is known for educating and empowering thousands of individuals across age groups every year through the magic of dance.

Ajivasan Music Academy also has been spreading the message of Hindustani Classical Music to thousands of students for 86 years. It offers varied Music Appreciation Courses for children, adults, and youth. Ajivasan aims at spreading music education with practical and scientific methods that widen an Individual's ability to use his/her potential to 100 per cent.

Connectivity and Social Infrastructure:

Thane has witnessed a significant development across sectors be it residential, commercial, retail, social infrastructure, hospitality etc. The city has also been gifted with beautiful hilly landscapes, this coupled with the planning and development taking place has attributed to the city making its way into the Smart City list. Its great connectivity to Central Mumbai, Western Suburbs, South Mumbai and other parts of the city demonstrates ceaseless growth becoming one of the preferred investment-friendly real estate destinations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

This has also given rise to the entrance of a number of renowned national as well as international companies that have set up their base transforming it into an alternate CBD. Wagle Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane-Belapur Road have become the focal point of commercial and IT / ITeS developments. With the gamut of on-going/proposed infrastructure like the proposed 6 lane tunnel connecting Borivali and Thane, Metro Line 4 (Wadala- Ghatkopar- Thane), Metro Line 5 (Thane- Bhiwandi- Kalyan), Thane Waterways Transport System etc, the progress and evolution in Thane's property domain have been complemented by swift infrastructure expansion.

Thane also boasts of a remarkable cultural and social infrastructure. It has beautiful amusement parks, rivers and botanical gardens thus making it an ideal destination to find a dream home. It hosts well-recognized educational institutions like S Singhania School, Billabong High International School, Orchid's International, MumbaiUniversity Campus etc.

In terms of medical facilities Jupiter Hospital, Hiranandani Hospital and Bethany Hospital are some of the renowned facilities present here. Also dominating its social scene are entertainment options theatres, multiplexes, departmental stores, malls and theme parks like Viviana Mall, Lake City Mall, Big Bazaar, High Street Mall, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Suraj Water Park. Apart from this the under-construction Grand Central Park which is planned along the lines of successful contemporary parks in international cities like New York, Chicago, Singapore and London is set to become Thane's new recreation and leisure destination in the coming years.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

