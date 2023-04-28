Experience the Power of SIT Pune Pune's Industry-Backed Placement Programs; Apply Now!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT Pune), Pune, is a premier engineering institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University). With a strong focus on experiential learning and industry collaborations, SIT Pune has consistently maintained an excellent placement record, with students securing lucrative job offers from top companies in India and abroad.

SIT Pune has a long record of witnessing a phenomenal response from recruiters across IT, Manufacturing and Financial sectors. Students received offers from companies such as Indeed, Microsoft, TIAA, Google, Credit Suisse, Bajaj Finserv, Emerson, Persistent, Whirlpool, Workday, Wolter Kluwer, Japanese leading financial firm, Cummins, Philips, Oracle, Future First, Searce, Trilogy Innovation, MIQ digital, Netcracker, HP, Veritas, Aligned Automation, GE, IBM, Deloitte, Tetrapak, Rakuten (Japan), Crowdwork (Japan), and many more.

The highest package offered to SIT Pune students was Rs. 42 LPA, while the average package stood at Rs. 9.3 LPA. The Institute's exceptional placement record holds testimony to its commitment to providing students with a world-class engineering education that meets industry requirements.

"We are delighted to see our students secure placements with some of the top companies worldwide. At SIT Pune, we strive to provide our students with theoretical knowledge with hands-on industry experience with an experiential learning pedagogy and project-based learning. Our strong industry collaborations, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and experienced faculty members ensure that our students are industry-ready and equipped with the necessary skills to succeed", said Dr Ketan Kotecha.



SIT Pune provides a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various disciplines, including the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Master of Technology (M.Tech) programs. The B.Tech program is available in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Robotics and Automation. The M.Tech program is available in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Embedded Systems, Automotive Technology, and Robotics and Automation.

SIT Pune's focus on innovation and research has led to the development of several cutting-edge projects. Students are encouraged to participate in research activities and projects to gain practical experience and hone their skills. The Institute's state-of-the-art facilities and resources, including research centres, laboratories, and libraries, provide students with a conducive learning environment and access to the latest technologies and tools.

SIT Pune invites aspiring engineering candidates to join the Institute and benefit from its exceptional placement record, industry collaborations, and experiential learning pedagogy.

For more information, please visit https://www.sitpune.edu.in/.

