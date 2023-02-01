Expleo to exhibit at Aero India 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Expleo will be exhibiting at Aero India 2023, the biennial event scheduled to take place in Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, from 13 - 17 February 2023.



A platform for domestic and international aviation organisations to meet, exchange ideas and display the latest industry innovations, the event attracts over 700 exhibitors and 200,000 visitors from 25-plus countries.



The aerospace industry has witnessed groundbreaking innovative technologies to improve efficiency, sustainability and experience in the past and it continues to undergo significant evolution. The sector experienced severe disruption in recent years, but current growth in demand signals it's time to upend business as usual. Armed with advanced engineering, technology and consulting expertise, Expleo is ready to support India's long-term transformation plans, including boosting Make in India, with the high demands of producing over 2,000 passenger and cargo aircraft.



Expleo will exhibit its innovative engineering and digital capabilities redefining the future of aerospace with revolutionary realities such as:

- End-to-end specialisation - Business transformation, engineering and operational excellence and in-service and after-sales support use cases.

- Cockpit Controls: These simulator controls replicate the dynamic feel of an aircraft cockpit for an accurate simulator experience.



- Smart Series: This digital toolset by Expleo automates repetitive high-volume tasks in manufacturing and assembly processes in the aerospace industry.

- Sustainability: Expleo innovations such as BAMCO - bio-sourced composites for aircraft interiors enable sustainable aeronautics.

- Smart Manufacturing: Expleo possess niche expertise in smart manufacturing using AR/VR technology which has benefitted many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

Jeff Hoyle, EVP of Aeronautics, Space and Defence of Expleo, commented: "There are exciting times ahead for the Indian aerospace industry, with an increased need for advanced infrastructures and technologies to align and accelerate transformation programmes, such as the Make in India initiative. We also view India as a strategic location for aerospace globally. Expleo has invested significantly in the skills and technologies shaping the future of air travel and transport. Combined with our Best Shore facilities in India, we are well placed to support the international market to meet the demands of producing large aircraft."

As part of the multi-day programme, Expleo will be meeting with prospective talent looking to challenge the status quo of transforming the industry as engineers, testers, developers, project managers, and solution architects.



