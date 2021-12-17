EXPO2020 India Pavilion pride of every Indian: Piyush Goyal

Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal today said that the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai is a matter of pride for all of India.

Speaking at the 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, Shri Goyal said, "I must acknowledge that India's participation at Dubai Expo has been something which is a matter of pride for all of India, for every Indian, and I would like to express my deep appreciation for the wonderful work that FICCI has done to make the Dubai India Pavilion happen."

The minister inaugurated the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai on October 1, and FICCI is the industry partner of the event that will run till March 31, 2022.

"It was a tough task, right in the midst of COVID through the last two years, fighting against all odds, project getting delayed, full of uncertainties, full of challenges. But with all of those difficulties, I think we have come up with the best pavilion at the Dubai EXPO2020. It is one of the most visible and highly visited pavilions - appreciated by all those who had a chance to visit that - and compliments to the entire team for making it happen, making it happen successfully," Goyal said. (twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1471761540911042562?s=20)

The Minister also added that, "As indicated on earlier occasions, I am hoping to replicate the Dubai India Pavilion experience at the Pragati Maidan in India so that we have a permanent location which can be a matter of pride for every Indian who visits Delhi and goes to Pragati Maidan."

Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, said, "I had the opportunity to work very closely with Shri Piyush Goyal during Dubai Expo. If Dubai Expo has the largest footfall at India Pavilion, the credit for that goes to Shri Piyush Goyal."

Sanjiv Mehta, President-Elect, FICCI, also thanked the minister for his support and guidance, and said, "It was not easy, amidst the pandemic, in a foreign land, but the team did a great job."

