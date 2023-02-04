Exports of agri and allied products posted over 20 pc jump in FY21, FY22

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Parliament that the export of agricultural and allied products witnessed a significant increase during the last few years.

During 2019-20, the export of agricultural and allied products was valued at Rs 2,52,400 crore which increased to Rs 3,10,130 crore in 2020-21 and showed an increase of 22.87 per cent.

Exports of agricultural and allied products touched an all-time peak of Rs 3,74,611 crore during the last one year i.e. 2021-22, an increase of 20.79 per cent, according to a statement released by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare on Friday evening.

In the western region, Gujarat and Maharashtra led in the export of agriculture and allied products, followed by Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal in the eastern region, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the central or northern region while Karnataka and Kerala led in the southern region, according to the Minister.



Among the commodities exported, the value of marine products increased by Rs 13,734.61 crore in the fiscal year of 2021-22 while the value of sugar went up by Rs 13,676.12 crore.

During 2021-22, the value of exported wheat increased by Rs 11,672.37 crore while rice, with the exception of Basmati, surged as much as Rs 10,168.39 crore in the fiscal, the Minister wrote in a written response.

While the export of raw cotton, which included waste, grew Rs 7,038.66 crore in value, the other cereals' value went up by Rs 2911.04 during 2021-22.

Exports of dairy product went up Rs 2,352.93 crore in value during 2021-22 while coffee rose Rs 2,273.97 crore in value.

Export of castor oil increased by Rs 1,952.36 crore in value during 2021-22 while the miscellaneous processed items' value grew by Rs 2,311.86 crore. (ANI)

