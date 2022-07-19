Expressing gratitude towards Indian Armed Forces, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches #PlankToThank initiative

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ahead of the 75th year of Independence Day celebrations, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, has rolled out #PlankToThank, the latest edition of its widely popular and participated, health initiative.



For every #PlankToThank video or picture uploaded by participants on social media, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will contribute towards a program aimed at facilitating entrepreneurship amongst ex-servicemen. The re-skilling program addresses the challenges of technical skills, access to capital and mentoring when the ex-armed personnel initiate entrepreneurship post-retirement. The company would be monetarily contributing to the re-skilling program designed and implemented by iCreate India.



Commenting on the initiative, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, "The Plank initiative, now in its third edition, has now become a driver of India's purposeful fitness movement. Coinciding the momentous occasion of India's 75 Years of Independence, the initiative is an ultimate celebration through the expression of gratitude for the real heroes of India. We are confident of wide enthusiastic participation that captures the enormous respect and loves Indian Armed Forces have amongst 1.4 Billion Indians."





Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/kgN6lf8HZsA

To promote good health and fitness, the company has been conducting the unique high-engaging Plank initiative since 2018, also contributing towards societal causes in association with relevant partners. The first edition, #36SecPlankChallenge, was linked to curing heart disorders amongst economically disadvantaged kids in collaboration with Hrudaya Foundation. The second edition, #PlankForIndia, supported the young Indian Olympians in association with OGQ.

36Sec Plank Challenge Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BB8RO48rRdE

Plank for India Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0OtjPYGdsM

