EyeMyEye announces first-of-its-kind express delivery service, '2-Hours OR FREE' in the eyewear category

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): After launching immensely successful and innovative products in the recent past, EyeMyEye one of India's most loved eyewear platform has now announced a first of its kind express delivery service, '2-Hours OR FREE' for Prescription Eyeglasses & UV Protected Sunglasses in the eyewear category.

Launched in the city of Gurugram, customers can avail this service on orders placed between 10 AM to 6 PM to get their favourite eyewear delivered quickly to their doorstep.

Stepping into the world of quick commerce, EyeMyEye is not only creating a disruption in the category but is also turning the impossible vision - truly possible for eyewear wearers. The complete process of lens cutting, fitting, packaging and safe delivering is now being covered well before 2 hours for the customers of Gurugram.

Ganesh Iyer, Founder & CEO, EyeMyEye said, "Our sole goal at EyeMyEye was always to make eyewear accessible for all. No brand had catered customers with quick deliveries in the eyewear segment which was a great window for us to ramp up the operations. Considering eyewear is a vital category, we launched '2-Hours OR FREE' delivery service in Gurugram. Since then, we've seen a consistent multifold rise in the number of orders from the city. Plus, we're also witnessing repeat customers who are now coming back to make premium purchases. This is a clear testimony of customer delight."



On sharing his future plans, Ganesh Iyer said, "We plan to extend 2 Hours Delivery Service to key metros by the end of this year. We are also simultaneously working on big projects and services to add more glee to our customer's vision with our best-in-class offerings".

Apart from www.eyemyeye.com, Gurugram customers can avail 2 Hours or Free service via EyeMyEye App, downloadable from Google Play Store.

Recently EyeMyEye has also added multiple unique product categories like Color Changing Frames, Color Blind Glasses, Play Eyeglasses & Sunglasses, & eco-friendly Bamboo Eyewear to their brand portfolio.

At EyeMyEye, we are driven by passion to make eyewear accessible & help people with clarity of vision. Explore a trendsetting range of 6000+ stylish Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, Power Sunglasses, Contact Lenses, Reading Glasses, Computer Glasses, Color Changing Frames, Color Blind Glasses, Play Eyewear & so much more at EyeMyEye! EyeMyEye also hosts 30+ International Brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Titan, Swarovski, Diesel, Polaroid, Victoria Secrets and many more - highest on any online platform in India.

