Eyesight for all - Dayal Opticals joins forces with Aloka Vision to improve eye health in rural India

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/HTDS): In a move that truly embodies the spirit of giving back to society, Dayal Opticals has announced its partnership with the Aloka Vision Program, a ZEISS initiative, to donate high-quality optical frames to those in need in rural areas of India.

Vision is a gift that we often take for granted. But for many people in rural India, the gift of clear sight is just a dream. With approximately 70 per cent of India's population residing in rural areas, the need to address the issue of poor eyesight in these regions is crucial. Dayal Opticals, a leading name in the eyewear industry, has taken on the challenge of changing the unequal vision dynamics with its partnership with the Aloka Vision Program, a ZEISS initiative.

Dayal Opticals has always been committed to providing its customers with the best eyewear technology and fashion. Now, the company is taking its mission to the next level by partnering with the Aloka Vision Program, a noble cause that aims to improve eye health in rural India.

Poor vision can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, making it difficult for them to carry out their daily activities and leading to further health problems. But with a donated pair of glasses, they can see the world more clearly and take their first steps towards a brighter future.

Noting the need for a collaborative effort and the growing threat of vision trouble, Dayal Opticals has created a mission along with its customers and the community by including them as a significant part of this partnership.



Here's how it works:



When visiting any Dayal Opticals branch, the customer can donate to this effort by adding a small contribution of Rs. 1 to their bill at checkout. Dayal Opticals will donate a high-quality optical frame to those in need in rural areas. The aim is to celebrate a simple act that can have a profound impact on someone's life.

"At Dayal Opticals, we believe in providing our customers with the best offerings in eyewear. Our commitment to improving the lives of our customers extends beyond the walls of our branches, and we are proud to be taking this step towards giving back to society and making a positive impact in the lives of those in need," said Sarvash Kalra (3rd generation CEO of Dayal Opticals).

Enriching the community and putting the customer first for over a decade, Dayal Opticals has constantly focused on offering high-quality and varied eyewear products. With this partnership, the company strives to give back to society while bridging the gap for healthcare facilities and improving vision quality in untapped rural areas.

So why not join us in making a difference? You can make a big difference with just a small donation. Join us in bringing a better vision to those in need and helping to create a brighter future for all. Visit your nearest Dayal Opticals branch today and add a small contribution to your bill at checkout. Together, we can make a difference.

Dayal Opticals, founded in 1961, is a leading eyewear retailer in India with over 60 years of experience in the industry. The company has since become a trusted name, offering the latest and quality optical wear. With over 20 stores across India, Dayal Opticals commits to providing unparalleled customer service and expertise to every customer who walks through their doors.

The company prides itself on providing high-quality products, expert optometrists, and state-of-the-art technology for comprehensive eye exams that ensure the best fit for every

customer. Equipped with a wide range of frames, lenses, and sunglasses from the world's most renowned brands, Dayal Opticals has been providing a seamless experience and personalised customer service.

