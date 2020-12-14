EzySpit Launches CleanBhiKaregaGreenBhiKarega Campaign

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading eco-friendly spittoon producer, EzySpit, which aims at curbing diseases caused due to spitting, initiates its maiden 'Spit and Grow' campaign christened as #CleanBhiKaregaGreenBhiKarega. Launched post the national pollution control day, #CleanBhiKaregaGreenBhiKarega aims to drive awareness on making India stain free, by driving awareness about the ills of spitting in the open.

This campaign is designed and initiated with the idea of developing plants from human spit waste. This thought-provoking #CleanBhiKaregaGreenBhiKarega drive will hit the right chord with those who indulge in public spitting and I am sure it will break the notion around spitting.

The social startup was conceived by Ritu Malhotra, an engineer to clean the country of spit-free marks with its idea of turning the human spit waste into a plant. The drive is aimed to instill a sense of responsibility among individuals to discourage them from spitting in the open and in lieu will spread awareness of using these reusable spittoons. Available in pocket pouches (15 times reusable), mobile containers (30 times reusable) & spit bins (5000 times reusable), EzySpit spittoon has macromolecule pulp technology and is equipped with a material that freezes the bacteria and virus present in saliva.

Incepted from the idea of tackling India's growing 'public spitting' problem, this young startup is the brainchild of Ritu Malhotra.

The idea of spit free India has been appreciated by many national and international organisations. EzySpit is working closely with Central railways, Northern railways & Western railways where the product will be available for sale through conveniently placed vending machines and is also working with various leading government and private hospitals. The startup has already been awarded contracts for 42 railway stations in major cities across India like Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur, and Bangalore among others. which will capture around 50 lakhs footfall per day.

The startup is now being backed by a well-known Indian actor & entrepreneur, who is widely recognised for his various contributions to society and is said to be joining the cause of keeping India clean - in line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.



The previous campaign song #ThukMat was even appreciated by PM Shri Narendra Modi with a message "Great Song, great effort and most importantly, great message!" and other cabinet ministers.

"We are sure that such innovation helps to keep the environment clean and can help in preventing deadly infections that spread through spitting such as swine flu, tuberculosis, pneumonia," said Ritu Malhotra, Co-founder of EzySpit on the occasion. EzySpit has witnessed steady growth in the COVID-19 era, as the startup claims that their innovation is also effective in combating the COVID-19 virus, as the spittoon locks the bacteria and viruses within seconds after spitting and prevents it from coming in contact with the air. The startup is looking to work closely with the government and policy makers in the near future to make spittoons and related product readily available on a wide-scale.

After being accepted in the market by the government and hospitals - the startup has now attracted many institutional investors, who'll help them scale to greater heights in their #CleanBhiKaregaGreenBhiKarega mission. With this social campaign, the trio aim at changing the centuries-old habit of Indian folks of spitting and replacing it with an eco-friendly approach.

EzySpit is a Nagpur-based startup that launched a spittoon that is eco-friendly and disposable, and can be easily carried out. EzySpit offers spittoons that come as disposable glass and as a pocket pouch with a ziplock. The glass can be reused 30 times, before being finally disposed of. The main objective of this innovation is to prevent the spread of several viruses such as coronavirus, TB, swine flu, rhinovirus, flu virus, Epstein-Barr virus, and type 1 herpes, among others.

EzySpit has been recognised as a top 5 prevention solutions tackling the coronavirus pandemic by StartUs Insights (Austria's famous research organisation). The startup and its founders have been awarded more than 20 prestigious recognitions like 'Forbes Asia 30 under 30 2019' and 'Forbes India 30 under 30 2019', nomination at the highly coveted 'UN environment award for Asia and Pacific', Women Entrepreneur of the Year at Global Bio-India Summit 2019 and many more.

For more information, please visit: ezyspit.in.

