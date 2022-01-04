FABBEU launches India's first Gen-Z skincare brand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI/PNN): FABBEU, India's first Gen-Z skincare brand, provides its products to customers based on their skin types. Launched last week in Mumbai, the brand uses AI technology to analyse the correct skin type of customers.

Necessity is the mother of invention. A phrase put into effect by two siblings from Mumbai - Ankiit Khemka and Bhavana Khemka. FABBEU makes sure that the customers get their skin types assessed within a few minutes to obtain skin care products that best suit them. The company allows visitors to get free skin test reports on its official website - www.fabbeu.com

FABBEU, an acronym for "Fabulous You", is founded by Ankiit Khemka, a current MBA student at NMIMS and Bhavana Khemka, a B.Pharma student at NMIMS- two young siblings from Mumbai. They got support in their start-up & this created a success story for idea to execution. FABBEU has been incubated by Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) NMIMS, Mumbai, with big support from Harshal Shah, CEO of AIC NMIMS & team. The foundation of their venture was laid when they could not find skincare products that matched their skin types. On realizing that most of the country's youth face similar issues, the young duo decided to make Gen-Z skincare easier and more efficient by launching FABBEU and providing dermatologist-tested skincare products to the customers.

Based on their specific skin types, FABBEU provides its customers with a range of skincare products, including Bluelight Protection Cream, Day Cream, and Facewash. It allows the customers to get their skin analyzed and place orders on their official website.

Ankiit Khemka, the co-founder and COO of FABBEU, believes that technology plays a significant role in fulfilling the needs of the Gen-Z audience in the age of digitization. He says, "Technology is at the heart of this generation and is required to bring about changes that matter. After spending several months researching and trying different ingredients on our own skins, we have been successful in developing skincare products that suit different skin types. We believe that the use of an AI-based skin analyzer would cater to the specific skincare needs of the Gen-Z audience."

"We have prioritized the safety of our customers while providing them with skincare products. All our products are developed using the best possible formulations that are effective yet safe on the skin of the users," adds Bhavana Khemka, FABBEU's co-founder.

Accredited by Startup India, FABBEU plans to make its products available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa soon. To know more about the brand and its products, visit its official Instagram page (@fabbeu_india).

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)