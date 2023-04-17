Fabindia appoints Rajeshwari Srinivasan as CEO

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Fabindia Limited, India's largest consumer lifestyle platform for handcrafted products made by artisans from across India, has announced the appointment of Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2023. Rajeshwari succeeds Viney Singh, who after seven successful years as Managing Director and CEO, has decided to retire. He will continue to be on the Fabindia board as Non-Executive Director.

Rajeshwari brings more than thirty years of rich experience in FMCG, Retail, Luxury & Hospitality sectors. Prior to joining Fabindia, she has held executive roles at various TATA Group companies as a Tata Administrative Services Officer across Rallis India, Tata Consumer Pvt Ltd, Indian Hotels and more recently with Titan Company Ltd.

She has a strong connect for social impact and inclusiveness in business and has spent significant time working with micro-enterprises. With her experience, Srinivasan will lead the next phase of growth for Fabindia.

Speaking on the appointment, William Bissell, Managing Director, said, "The Fabindia family welcomes Srinivasan and we are confident that under her leadership, Fabindia's business will continue to focus on sustainable growth and generate a positive impact for our stakeholders and shareholders."

Rajeshwari holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a post graduate diploma holder in business administration from Madras Christian College and is a Chevening Scholar.



Fabindia Limited is a consumer lifestyle platform with an established 62-year legacy focused on authentic, sustainable and Indian traditional lifestyle products. The brands, 'Fabindia' and 'Organic India' are well recognized brands in India, with focus on the core principles of 'Celebrating India' and 'Healthy Conscious Living', respectively. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of lifestyle products to their customers across Apparel and Accessories, Home and Lifestyle, Personal Care and Organic Food categories.

Fabindia delivers an Omnichannel experience, having Pan-India network of 309 Fabindia stores and Experience Centres, 74 Organic India stores and a network of retail touchpoints for Organic India (including general trade stores, modern trade stores and chemists), as of September 30, 2021.

The company currently works with close to 50,000 rural artisans and over 12,000 farmers, and can replicate the model to further reach out to the wide artisanal base in the country. The company believes in enabling and uplifting the people they work with, taking care of the environment, and being ethical in their conduct and having a long and lasting positive impact. The Company aimed to create social impact and foster economic wellbeing for artisans, communities, employees and investors, using environmentally responsible and ethical means by (i) Creating and sustaining livelihoods; (ii) Building Capacity of Artisans; and (iii) Craft Cluster Development and Livelihood Impact Programs.

For more details, visit www.fabindia.com

