Fair Shop opens in Paschim Vihar, making 24/7 grocery shopping a reality

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ATK): With an aim to completely revolutionize the grocery shopping experience in the hustle culture of Delhi, Fair Shop launched the second of its many upcoming branches in Jwala Heri Market of Paschim Vihar on December 9, 2021.

The first branch situated in Kailash Colony, Delhi was an instant hit and it compelled to reach out to a wider audience. Fair Shop is one of its kind grocery stores in India which offer 24/7 access to its entire store, right from world foods to dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

One does not have to wait till morning to get a packet of milk and bread anymore, with Fair Shop, everything is available, anytime, anywhere, with its walk-in or home delivery option.

The Fair Shop store at Paschim Vihar boasts a contemporary look and ambience, offering more than 10,000+ products to choose from with absolutely affordable deals. This 7000 sq. ft. store, which is the first store in West Delhi had special inaugural offers for its customers ranging up to 50 per cent discounts.

Customers in Paschim Vihar can now look forward to a hustle-free shopping experience with superlative products and an exclusive 100 percent organic section.





Aarush Aggarwal, the managing director of the Fair Shop chain has a vision to completely democratize the grocery shopping experience for the country. With a Bachelors of Science in Economics & Politics degree from the prestigious University of Bath, United Kingdom, Aggarwal has a very strong understanding of market needs and the changing dynamics of Indian shopping trends.

"After living in the UK for my higher studies, I understood the convenience of having a 24/7 accessible store. Delhi is driven by a young, passionate population. The city never goes to sleep, so it is only fair if they also had the convenience of 24/7 shopping accessibility," said Aggarwal during the launch. Delhi, dotted with various educational institutes and companies, have a huge population of students and working professional who most often do not have a fixed everyday schedule. With the aim to bring more flexibility and convenience to Delhites, and provide them with an international market experience, Aggarwal decided to start Fair Shop- a 24/7 accessible grocery store.

"We are thrilled to bring the convenience of 24/7 accessibility to all the grocery shoppers with our immaculate shopping experience, be it in-store or via express delivery." reiterated Aggarwal.

Fair Shop will be launching an eCommerce application soon, bringing 24/7 grocery shopping right at your fingertips. With two fully functioning stores operating in Delhi, the Fair Shop chain is planning to launch 60 more stores in Delhi/NCR in the upcoming year.

