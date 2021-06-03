Fairfax County in an epic year of firsts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), which has maintained an India office since 2004 will be in the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance booth at the upcoming SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 7-11, 2021.

The summit is an initiative of the US Department of Commerce to promote business investment from around the world into the United States. In its 8th edition this year, the summit will be held virtually for the first time, to connect U.S. economic development organizations and international firms looking to expand.

FCEDA is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance (NOVA EDA), which formed in 2018 when ten jurisdictions aligned to promote Northern Virginia as the best place to do business. This is the first time that FCEDA will exhibit at the summit under the NOVA EDA banner, with a virtual booth to engage and interact with delegates looking to align a strong expansion strategy.

"Here in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia, our motto is "Innovation Lives Here" and we are delighted to have the opportunity to highlight our innovation economy at SelectUSA for international companies looking for a U.S. location that offers the best combination of business assets, diversity and cosmopolitan quality of life, and the talent they need to succeed here," said Victor Hoskins, president, and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

"Our goal is building relationships and identifying trade leads which contribute to business and investment opportunities in both countries. Recently, we have seen the importance of secure supply chains, and expanding your business in the U.S.A. can help you achieve that goal and get you closer to your customer," said Harold Brayman, Foreign Commercial Officer at US Department of Commerce, India.

Juhi Naithani, Assistant Director, International Business Investment, FCEDA, who leads the authority's India outreach said, "FCEDA India is committed to providing all the support local companies need to make a conscientious decision to expand to the United States for greatest success."

A special live event on June 3, 6:30 PM IST will provide more insight on interacting with FCEDA at the summit and benefits of the SelectUSA Investment Summit to Indian businesses looking to grow in the United States. This event is a precursor to FCEDA India's live "Success Stories Series" about international business expansion.

The FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's best business centers. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County, USA. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons Corner, Fairfax County's largest business district, the FCEDA maintains marketing offices in important global business centers: Bangalore and Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org/.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. To learn more, visit: https://www.novaeda.org/

