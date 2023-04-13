Fairmont Hotels and Resorts to open new property in Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal

Dubai [UAE], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fairmont Hotels & Resorts today announced the signing of a new property in Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Set to open by 2025, the hotel will offer 205 rooms, including 44 suites. Guests can look forward to a luxurious experience that seamlessly blends world-class hospitality with the enchanting beauty of one of India's most legendary destinations.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Shekhar Resorts Limited, introducing the first Fairmont in the city of Agra.

"We are delighted to partner with Fairmont, an iconic luxury brand within the Accor Group. Given Accor's expertise in luxury hospitality management and knowledge of the markets they operate in, we found Fairmont and Accor as the most adept partners to manage the upcoming Fairmont Agra. We believe that the property will stand out and elevate the luxury hospitality experience in Agra and northern India. We are excited to start our first partnership with Fairmont and Accor and to bring the most unique and memorable experiences to our guests," says Anuj Jain, Director of Shekhar Resorts Limited, Agra.

Fairmont Agra's strategic location is approximately two kilometres from the Taj Mahal, offering guests easy access to this renowned architectural achievement. Situated on the banks of the Yamuna River in the populous city of Agra, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the hotel is just a two-hour drive from the bustling capital city of New Delhi.

"This is a great addition to our brand portfolio," says Mark Willis, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. "Fairmont Agra will be situated in one of the most awe-inspiring destinations in the world, and I am confident that its strategic location, architecture, and breathtaking views will make it one of our top iconic properties. With the brand's exceptional standards, Fairmont Agra is set to offer an unforgettable experience to its guests."



Fairmont is one of Accor's leading luxury brands globally, with more than a century of history, and landmark hotels positioned in extraordinary destinations worldwide - from The Plaza in New York City and The Savoy in London to Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai and Fairmont Royal Palm in Marrakech. In India, Fairmont already operates the majestic Fairmont Jaipur and will open additional hotels in Udaipur, Mumbai and Shimla Fagu over the next two years.

Mark Willis adds: "Fairmont is gaining momentum in India, with four exciting new properties under development. With Agra on the horizon, the brand will complete India's northern Golden Triangle, alongside Jaipur and Udaipur."

Fairmont properties around the globe are known for their luxurious guest rooms, world-class public spaces and dining venues, and amazing locations from which they provide guests with unforgettable memories - and Fairmont Agra will be no different. The property will offer sumptuously comfortable rooms alongside an array of offerings, including a signature restaurant, specialty restaurant, coffee shop, bar, swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Guests can expect a world-class experience that embodies the Fairmont brand's commitment to providing exceptional luxury and service.

Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group that offers experiences in over 110 countries and over 5,400 properties, making it one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems. The world's second largest luxury and lifestyle operator, Accor's portfolio includes more than 40 hotel brands that range from luxury to economy. Additionally, Fairmont is a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless, a lifestyle loyalty program that gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services, and experiences across Accor's vast network of hotels and resorts.

