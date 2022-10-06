Fame Finders announced the names of India's Top 10 Coaches Of the Year 2022

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): The Greatest Coaches in Indian history have been at the top of their profession for decades, as well as new-age coaches whose work is impacting the world today.

We all know how special our coaches are, but we wanted to find out what makes them great.

Today, Fame Finders has honored and brought out the inspiring journeys of the top 10 Greatest Coaches who have mentored lakhs of people nationwide and have been honored with several prestigious awards for their commendable contributions.

1. Dr PARIN SOMANI - International Motivational Speaker

Dr Parin Somani is an independent academic scholar, TEDx Speaker, International Motivational Speaker, Writer, Author, Banker, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Multi-International Award Winner. She has achieved 7 Doctorates, recognized 5 times in the world book of records, twice in India book of records, Asia book of records, and Karnataka book of records.

Dr Parin Somani was invited by Governmental officials of many states of India to discuss matters in progressing education, women empowerment, and youth development. She has received numerous multi-international awards: Rastra Ratna 2022; Queen League Golden Award 2022, This year, she was a Winner of Mrs World 2022 on 19th August in Pattaya Thailand in 2022, Winner of Mrs India 2021, Winner of Mrs Universe International 2021, Winner of Mrs India Global 2021, and Winner of Mrs BritAsain 2021.

2. Dr AMIT DUA - Life Coach & CEO of Yushu Excellence Technologies

Dr Amit Dua is working as an Assistant professor in the Computer Science Department. Dr Amit is a life coach working with the mission to help people lead fulfilled lives and realize their true potential. He is the co-founder and CEO of Yushu Excellence Technologies Private Limited. Amit is the co-author of the Amazon national best-selling books on "Machine Learning", "Blockchain Technology and Applications", and "Cybercrime and Cyber Hygiene". He has published over 50 International publications and filed an Indian patent and Indian copyright for his research innovation. Apart from personal coaching and group training, Dr Amit actively writes for blogs and national newspapers.

3. SANJAY SARDA - Startup Business Coach

In our search for finding the Top 10 Coaches, this was one criterion that helped us to select Sanjay Sarda. Sanjay does coaching/mentoring purely from the standpoint of giving back to the Start-Up Ecosystem by helping them build scalable, commercially viable, technologically driven business ventures on a completely probono basis without taking any fees for his efforts.

When we asked Sanjay about his style of coaching, he replied "I just try to trouble the comfortable, and comfort the troubled. You get the best effort from others not by lighting a fire beneath them, but by building a fire within. I have seen that it is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change."

4. Dr SAMPRADA GANGWAR - Life Coach & Pranic Healing Expert

Varanasi-based Dr Samprada Gangwar has a special child among the twin sons. And during the upbringing of this child, she got more opportunities to understand the mental anguish of the people. She studied their situation thoroughly, and established "Swayamsaadhya," which is a Life Coaching and Spiritual Yoga Meditation Center.

Dr Gangwar is a living example of how a woman struggles without anyone's support. Today Swayamsaadhya Kendra is associated with people of all ages, who are provided with long and short-term courses for emotional and mental development. She helps people overcome mental depression and loneliness and shows them the way to live a happy life.

5. SANJAY JAIN - Life Coach and Mind Power Trainer

Sanjay Jain is a Life Coach and a Mind Power Trainer. Holding an experience of more than 20 years, he has mentored over 1 lakh people across the nation to date. He has won many prestigious awards such as 'The Best Life Coach and Motivational Speaker, 'India's Greatest Leaders 2017', 'The Most Admired Global Indians 2019' and 'The Real Superhero' by the United Nations in 2022.

He believes the fact that anything is possible through mind power training. Jain explains that it is one's mind power that determines their success or failure. According to him, a good mindset is not something, that one gains by birth but it can be developed every day with daily practice.

6. MANGESH TRIVEDI - Yoga Teacher



Born and brought up in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttarpradesh. Mangesh Trivedi is a yoga teacher with over decades of experience. He is the founder of ABYOGASMS FOUNDATION. The firm is established for the welfare of yoga teachers across India and to improve their employment opportunities. The organization is a stronghold of yoga disciplines, in which all the yoga professionals have come together to maintain the reliability, quality & comprehensiveness of yoga.

Mr. Mangesh Trivedi is the convener of the institution, whose work is commendable. Mangesh Trivedi also has active participation in various programs of political campaigns. For his remarkable contribution in the domain, he has won several awards including, Swaraj Rakshak Samman, Humanity Achievers Award, The Pride Of Delhi, and many more.

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi praised his significant contribution to Indian society.

7. HARLEEN BAGGA - Psychotherapist & Author

"Best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don't tell you what to see.", imbibed beautifully at Soul Therapy with Harleen Bagga, a self-awareness-based transformation coach, multi-disciplinary psychotherapist, and author. Her distinctiveness lies in her ability to create self-awareness that leads to a better understanding of one's thoughts and emotions, how to control them and importantly sustain the learning. She inspires us to introspect, find our goals, help realignment, and follow through with impeccable execution of required skills that eventually leads to success both professionally and personally.

Harleen's coaching style is unique in that she holds both mentor and mentee accountable. Her corporate experience both in US & India gives her the depth to understand and relate better. Her guidance was a soft nudge in the right direction. Find her @SoulTherapyWithHarleenBagga on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

8. KHUSHI HINDUJA - Teen Success Coach / Career Counsellor

Khushi Hinduja is on a mission to spread happiness (Khushi) in the life of parents and children. She is also a Keynote speaker and Author of the Book Gen-X Parenting, Traditional Wisdom to Raise Your Supa-Kids.

She has been invited as a guest speaker at schools, universities, and various events and is interviewed by Pragat Maharashtra News Channel.

Her articles on Brain Mapping have been published in e-magazines. Through her best practices, she has impacted more than 20,000 lives.

9. Dr HIMANSHU TALWAR - Pioneering Philanthropist

Dr Himanshu Talwar, a pioneering philanthropist, die-hard seeker, and master communicator, has the magic to spin his life experiences into golden words.... words that help his mentees to look within, discover their potential, and harness it to become empowered. He effortlessly connects with the young minds, influences their decisions constructively, motivates them, and brings about metamorphic changes in their personalities.

Dr Talwar is a passionate leader who, with his words of wisdom, inspires his audience to discover their best selves and strive harder for success. His eloquence continues to give light and life to his message of excellence, happiness, and humility.

For all his dedicated efforts, his work has recently been acknowledged with the Best International Speaker and Author of the Year award 2021 from the Leaders Awards; and Inspirational Leader of Asia Award 2022 from the WhitePage International.

10. SONU PRASAD - Holistic Coach / Mentor

Sonu Prasad (SupercoachSonu) is a management professional as per his academic qualification. He started his career as a photographer and cinematographer, but his later realization made him move forward towards a new role in his life as a life coach. He is a founder member of ICF, the Indian coaching federation, and is also a part of the HTC community. He helps and transforms people in finding their hidden power and capacities to excel in their lives, and for this wonderful purpose, he has created a platform named Supercoachtalks.

Sonu is motivating people to slay in business, studies, and personal development. He has been a co-author in a very amazing and best-selling book named Speak to Shine and has also been awarded as young coach of the year in the India coaching Awards 2021, which itself is a prestigious moment and an achievement to be proud of.

The top 10 Greatest Coaches of the year 2021-22 campaign is successfully organized, managed, and coordinated by Fame Finders. To know more about campaigns, visit us at https://famefinders.in/ or contact at +91 9718750379 or manoj@famefinders.in or https://www.facebook.com/Top10Achievers

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

