Fame Finders declares India's Top 20 Fastest Growing Startups of 2022

The list of the top 10 fastest-growing startups has been released by Fame Finders Media today.

The list consists of 20 startups, which have been identified based on their innovation and growth rates over the last year.

Each startup has its unique story of achievements. Based on their accelerating growth rates, Fame Finders has announced the names of the top 10 fastest-growing startups.

1. LONDON ORGANISATION OF SKILLS DEVELOPMENT - Directed by Dr Parin Somani

Prof. (Dr.) ParinSomani is the Senior Editor of the Global Research Journal and Conferences, a start-up Business that focuses on progressing global societies towards a united, prosperous future. Also, Prof. (Dr.) ParinSomani works in partnership with the London Organisation of Skills Development Ltd where she holds a position as a Director.

The aim of the collaboration is to help humanity through Education, Women Empowerment, and Youth Development. The London Organizations of Skills Development also facilitates specialized skill acquisition in multidisciplinary subjects.

2. THE PAINTBRUSH ART COMMUNITY - Founded by SonalPurohit

The PaintBrush Art Community is an organization that strives to be a bridge for interaction and dialogue among international and national artists of all genres. It was founded by self-taught artist SonalPurohit, who has established herself in the art world as an emerging and enterprising acrylic and mixed media artist.

TPBAC recent exhibition was Retro Revival 2.0 and coming up is Teslam UAE at Tower Plaza Hotel.

The future of TPBAC is to evolve in art & its related fields of workshops, theme-based bespoke fashion & art shows, interiors, art journalism, and learning & development classes for Kids.

3. GO HAWK OVERSEAS CONSULTANTS PVT. LTD. - Co-Founded by Dr R. Manoj Jeremiah

Dr R. Manoj Jeremiah is the founder & Director at Go Hawk Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd. The company offers legal advice and supports aspirants to navigate abroad to work, settle, study, and travel. Dr R. Manoj Jeremiah has done DMS, D. Hum, International MBA, M.Sc. in psychology, and B.E in Electronics & Communication, and is a business consultant, brand strategist, transformational coach, motivational speaker, serial entrepreneur, and social activist by profession.

4. ADISA MEDIA - Founded by ParineetaChaudhary

ParineetaChaudhary is the Founder of Adisa Media & holds a master's Degree in Business, She belongs to a conservative jaat family from bahadurgarh Haryana, and started working since she was 17, breaking all the societal norms, She hopped on the journey she wanted to explore. A fierce woman entrepreneur & highly motivated,Parineeta wears multiple hats at Adisa including Strategic advisory, Creative inputs, etc, Parineeta deftly oversees several business divisions. Her efforts along with the team have resulted in building a 30M USD worth of company which is a phenomenal feat for someone so young.

5. SPOOGLE.IN - Founded by AmitKhemka

Spoogle.in is a platform where people get access to the latest sports news and stories about cricket, football, soccer, tennis, and many more sports. Behind launching this innovative platform, the founder aims to facilitate sports lovers across the globe with recent updates, live scores, trending sports tweets, etc. In addition, sports lovers can cheer for their favorite team, play free online games, discuss and share their opinion, and much more.

6. FUTUROL MOTEUR GLOBALE PVT. LTD - Founded by SatishPathak

Established in 2018, FuturolMoteurGlobale is the Manufacturer, Exporter & Marketer of a complete range of Automotive Brakes, Clutches, Lubricants (Automotive & Industrial) & Filters under Yoddha&Filpro Brands. This organization was shaped up by the founder, SatishPathak, having 22 years of exposure in the Automotive Sector. Recently they signed a contract with Umran Malik, Fastest Indian Bowler for Brand endorsement.

7. VANN ESSENTIALS - Founded by Sarika Mehta

Vann Essentials was built with a mission of sharing Natural and Chemical Free Health Products for the well-being of society. To begin with, we have launched Essential Oils, Cold Pressed Oils, and Handmade Soaps. Some of the incredible benefits of these oils are its natural healing solutions for Insomnia, Respiratory diseases, immune system functioning, stress, hair & skin issue, and digestion problems to name a few. Vann Essentials follows one motto which is 'Nature's land to your hands.'

8. SPINE FIT MEDICAL PVT. LTD. - Founded by Dr Abhay Daga

Spine Fit Medical Pvt Ltd is a leading manufacturer of medical devices for the treatment of spinal disorders. It is committed to making India rank high on Health wherein every individual pursues a healthy and happy life. It has a strong focus on research and development and has a team of experts who are constantly innovating and introducing new products and services.

9. IMMUNO LIFE PVT. LTD. - Founded by Punam Gupta

Punam Gupta is the Director of Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd. The company deals in Ayurvedic Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, Herbal Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, etc.

Also, she is the founder of 'Together We Can Foundation' which works in Organ/ Body Donation, Food Safety Awareness & Training, Employment Generation, Cloth Donation, Environment Safety, Animal Welfare, etc. She has also been awarded as the second 'FosTac' performer Trainer by FSSAI.



10. MEALSLAB - Founded by Swapnil Choudhary

SwapnilChoudhary, an MBA in Marketing and a health enthusiast, gave it thought to bring physical health into focus and create a difference in how people eat. He founded Mealslab, which is Indore's first and only nutritionally balanced, perfectly portioned healthy meal delivery service that provides a wide variety of freshly cooked healthy meals to individuals across Indore.

The company thrives to work hard to make this world a healthier place with its balanced meals loaded with essential elements.



11. FLOA EDUCATION - Founded by Shailesh Lele

FLOA Education, founded by ShaileshLele and co-founded by KaustubhDeshpande and Rajesh Khare, is the renowned Education Software Company, which is associated with hundreds of schools running under various education boards. The company's vision is to make foreign language education accessible to every student, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

With the support of NGOs, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs & CSR the organization also supports underprivileged students in their education. Their Foreign Language Education Software is very well appreciated and is implemented in 200+ schools and colleges in India.

12. YOUTH CORNER - Founded by Ramesh Bhai Anjana

Youth Corner is started by Ramesh BhaiAnjana. He is a life changer and a motivational speaker. He inspires and encourages individuals to realize their true potential and is committed to delivering better ideas and solutions embedded with a deep understanding of each client's industry. His research and understanding since long have put millions on the path of growth and fulfilment.

13. AELANZ CASTING & CELEBRITY MANAGEMENT - Founded by Kavita Parwani

Hailing from a business family, she started as a teacher, then changed track and embarked on a marketing career. Her new venture, Aelanz in Delhi, focuses on complete media solutions from ad making to advertising, from brand promotions to celebrity management.

She has achieved Global Youth Marketing Award. Got Indywood Excellence Award for talent management in Dec 2018 and received Swaavlambika Award for Talent Management in 2021.

14. PANKH - Founded by Aarti Thapa

Pankh organization is a Proprietorship with its office in Greater Noida. The founder of Pankh, AartiThapa is a young social women entrepreneur who came with a vision to empower the underprivileged young generation and push them through market-driven skill support to build their careers via PANKH.

During the pandemic under her leadership more than 1000 marginalized youth & women were supported through ensured placement linkages in different brands like Reliance Digital, PVR, KFC, Zivame, etc, and also supported more than 50000 families through ration kits, meal support, mask support & virtual counselling, etc.

15. GO HAWK OVERSEAS CONSULTANTS PVT. LTD. - Co-Founded by Dr Shiny Hasini

Dr Shiny Hasini is the Founder & Director of Go Hawk Overseas Consultants Pvt. Ltd. She is an overseas consultant, immigration expert, life skills coach, serial entrepreneur and social activist. She is the Head - Client Relations at Social Kingpin, which is a digital marketing firm that helps brands by making them universally visible. Dr. Shiny has received Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiring Awards 2022 for the Best Women Entrepreneur.

16. PRINCE ASTRO POINT - Founded by Narendra Singh Rathore

For the last thirty years, lakhs of people have benefited from Prince Astro Point. It provides services like horoscope analysis, horoscope matching, accurate remedies and proper gemstones. Analysis of mahadasha antardasha, dedh sati, exact remedies for dhaiya, home-sitting remedy for kaal sarp dosha, manglik dosha remedy, marriage.

The agency charge for the consultancy is Rs. 2,100 for any service. The founder Narendra Singh Rathore is an international certified astrologer and also an actor and make-up man in the Indian film.

17. NILIMA JOBS, CONSULTING & RECRUITMENTS - Founded by Nilima Kamdar

Nilima Jobs is a global network of HR services, working for the provision of innovative, customized, and integrated Human Capital solutions to its clients.

The brand Nilima Jobs is a human capital solutions provider, as well as provides talent acquisition services to many corporate houses, listed companies renowned organizations within India and overseas.

18. ANCHAL'S DESIGN - Founded by Anchal Bansal

With her deep passion for design and arts, she has turned out to be a thriving resin artist in the city. She has been in the art industry for one year and has marked her presence very soon through her exemplary art skills.

Her expertise is in resin art, texture art, and resin geode wall art, and has worked with multiple clients from various industries. She also has a collection of agate clocks and coasters and is all set to launch beautiful planters and resin river tables very soon.

19. MOVING WORLD - Founded by Anand Jha

Moving World is a company that values original ideas, experimentation, and new ways of thinking. To produce unique, durable, and meaningful work that supports our clients' deeper engagement with their purpose, we blend knowledge, data, beauty, and courage.

The company's vision is to provide brand marketing programs with a focal point on results that raise consumer awareness, improve their standings, and create confidence as they expand with the mission to gather original ideas which appropriate to clients' unique experiences.

20. EMBEBO.COM (IndianHealthCentre) - Founded by Anil Joshi

Embebo.com helps pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, and labs in India to quickly reach digital presence within 24 hours and provides services for small & medium healthcare institutions to go paperless and join the NDHM-compliant ecosystem. Embebo has now spread its impression to 150+ Hospitals & 1000+ Doctors & served more than 5 lakhs patients across the country.

