Family Care Hospitals - A ray of hope in these pandemic times

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/Heylin Spark): The current pandemic has created havoc globally. India has been no exception. With the flooding of Covid-19 cases and limitations on resources, Survival is the real challenge for mankind.

The Healthcare industry and frontline workers have worked tirelessly to alleviate the sufferings of millions.

Thanks to these Covid warriors and volunteers who have come forward and extended their hands to save mankind. These are indeed testing times. And a hospital that deserves special mention is - Family Care Hospitals, Mira Road, Thane.

Family Care Hospitals (FCH) is committed to quality, compassionate care, and the service and well-being of the community at large. They believe in serving all with utmost care and sincerity. They offer high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services through a patient-centric approach.

With a commitment to serve all its key stakeholders, the patients, employees, physicians, and business partners, they strive as a team to make quality healthcare accessible. FCH has exclusive medical services for each of the significant medical departments:

Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, Nephrology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Gynaecology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, ICU Care, Emergency Services, Covid Care, Vaccination Services, and so on.

Family Care Hospitals had effectively treated more than 3500 covid patients to date. Since January, the team has completed more than 15000 covid vaccination doses this year and is striving for more. They were also amongst the first private hospitals to have extended the Covid treatment in Mumbai and Thane region.



Above all, humanity is demonstrated by the doctors, nurses, and other staff members of the hospital. With sheer dedication and management support, they have always handled emergencies related to covid patients. FCH has stood by the call of the Governments and the need of the masses in these crucial and sensitive times.

Regardless of the symptoms, mental health counseling, arranging ICU beds, arranging ventilators with oxygen, or attending critical patients, their doctors and staff have never disappointed anyone during this raging second wave. Empathy is the need of the hour, and the doctors and staff members believe in offering unending support to the patients and their concerned family members.

Family Care Hospitals offer 24*7 emergency ambulance, emergency doctor support, pharmacy, nursing, and pathology services.

The patients' life is above all and treating them at the right time with the proper treatment can save their lives. It's rightly said that doctors are synonymous with God. FCH is proud to have handled many challenging cases with positive outcomes.

While most hospitals are keen on collecting cash before the treatment, Family Care Hospitals had a different approach. They have tied up various government schemes like Mahatma JyotibaPhule and insurance companies to provide cashless facilities to patients. Instead, the hospitals offer treatment at Maharashtra government, which notified rates for the patients who aren't insured and deserving.

India sees a rise in cases of fungal infection, namely the black fungus (mucormycosis), and it can be deadly. Being a multi-specialty hospital equipped with 100 beds, 30 plus specialists, 150 allied and qualified staff, 25 ICU beds, first-class laboratories, and the best medical facilities, Family Care Hospitals is well equipped to attend to the critical needs of the patients. The team, talent, technique, technology, and treatment strengthens them in achieving high performance and satisfying outcomes.

Whether you are looking for basic health packages or multi-specialty medical services, or health information, https://www.familycarehospitals.com/ has it all. Download the app to book an appointment with the doctor or to order your medicines online.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

