Family Welfare Committee FOGSI and Duly Care collaborate to create awareness about sexual and reproductive health amongst Indian youth

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): FWC FOGSI (Family Welfare Committee Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India) and Duly Care aim to normalize and simplify sexual and reproductive health, and create a community for Indian youth to anonymously ask questions and discuss topics which are otherwise considered taboo and are highly stigmatized in India.

The collaboration aims at conducting a series of free virtual events where people can become more informed about various topics related to sexual and reproductive health, and seek to address their concerns or queries from medical experts. This series titled '#NoFilter', places importance on breaking myths, changing perceptions, and reiterating the importance of having free and open conversations with doctors about these issues.

In India, awareness around sexual and reproductive health is still at an early stage. A recent study published by Family Planning Association of India (FPA) reveals that lack of comprehensive sex education, inaccessibility and lack of knowledge about contraception, erroneous sex-education as a result of early exposure to pornography, etc. - all lead to unhealthy sexual practices and reproductive ill-health in the youth.

Consider this: More than one in seven unintended pregnancies that happen each year globally occur in India. These are most often related to poorer infant and maternal health outcomes. A recent study by the UNFPA revealed that 67 per cent of abortions in India are unsafe. The first step to address these pressing concerns is to educate the youth about contraception. Contraception is not merely a pregnancy preventative measure but a necessary way to prevent sexually transmitted infections. The right use of condoms can prevent most commonly occurring infections like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, herpes, HIV etc. But contraception doesn't only translate to the use of condoms. It is about finding the right contraceptive method that is tailored to meet every individual's health and lifestyle. This is only possible when the youth have a safe space to speak with doctors about these topics openly.

Creating safe spaces for open discussions with medical professionals on safe sex practices and contraception is the need of the hour. FWC FOGSI and Duly Care collaboration aims to bridge the knowledge gap by creating a community forum where people can discuss these concerns, all while ensuring their privacy is prioritised.



In its latest edition of '#NoFilter', FWC FOGSI & Duly Care are organising virtual events for the youth to address: safe sex practices, how to choose the right contraceptive method, busting myths about the morning-after pill, and safe abortions.

"At Duly Care, we work towards normalizing sexual and reproductive health in India by understanding current perceptions and finding ways to eradicate stigma and myths," said Shruti Dwivedi, Founder, Duly Care. "Our mission is to help people achieve their health and life goals by empowering them to make informed decisions. #NoFilter is an important step in that direction, and we are thankful to FWC FOGSI for their collaboration and support."

"At FWC FOGSI, we aim at working towards advocating and promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights using empirical data and science, empathy, and the highest ethical standards. We function strongly to present the expanded basket of choice of contraceptive to the youth of India. Duly Care rightly aligns with our mission to advocate this cause. Through our collaboration we intend to understand and address concerns that young people have, and spread maximum awareness," said Dr Shobha N. Gudi, Chairperson, Family Welfare Committee, FOGSI 2021-22.

Duly Care works towards normalizing and simplifying sexual and reproductive health in India. The company helps young people achieve their health and life goals by creating a safe space for them to learn, ask questions, and be part of an engaged community. Through their forum and events, Duly Care ensures that the youth has access to crucial information about their sexual & reproductive health, so they can be empowered to make informed decisions.

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) is the professional organisation representing practitioners of obstetrics and gynaecology in India. With 258 member societies and over 36,000 individual members spread over the length and breadth of the country, FOGSI exists to encourage and disseminate knowledge, education and research in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology, to pilot and promote preventive and therapeutic services related to the practice of obstetrics and gynaecology for better health of women and children, and the wellbeing of the community in general. Amongst the several committees through which FOGSI operates, Family Welfare Committee (FWC) is an important one as it focuses on creating awareness about the basket of contraceptive choices and increasing the uptake of these medical services.

