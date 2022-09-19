Famous YouTuber and Actor Harsh Beniwal received The Best Performance in a Comic Role Award for Campus Diaries

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI/ATK): Harsh Beniwal is one of the most popular YouTubers as well as a well-known actor. Recently, he was seen in Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey starrer Student of the Year 2 which was a sequel of the famous Student Of the year, that needs no introduction indeed!

It was an overwhelming day for Harsh Beniwal as he has won millions of hearts with his outstanding comic performances. Yes, let us tell you that Harsh Beniwal has received the Best Performance in Comic Role Award for the popular web series 'Campus Diaries'. Harsh is very happy and overwhelmed with joy to receive this award. He thanked his million fans saying, "I am very much grateful to everyone out there for supporting me and appreciating my work. I am blessed to be a part of this vast entertainment world. Love you everyone from the bottom of my heart, Gratitude and Thankful indeed!"

Harsh Beniwal's 'Campus Diaries' is a story revolving around college students. Several twists and turns are seen in this web series making it catchy. Campus Diaries is all about college drama that deals with one-sided love stories, drug abuse problems, ragging, and toxic relationships.

Talking about Campus Diaries, Harsh says, "It has been a great experience working with young and enthusiastic co-stars. Every time we enter the set, it's like, we time travel to our college days! Presently, with peer pressure as well as a race to win the number one rank, students won't enjoy real college life. But with 'Campus Diaries' we make sure to bring the fun, laughter, and tears hidden in the corner of your heart."

While concluding, Harsh Beniwal says, "Being a part of such talented crew members, I am honored and feeling grateful! We truly relived our college days, and were the best experiences I have ever enjoyed!"

The web series 'Campus Diaries' is directed by Prem Mistry. Apart from Harsh Beniwal, stars like 'Dangal' film fame Ritwik Sahore, Saloni Patel, Abhinav Sharma, and Ranjan Raj have been seen in the film. At the same time, the writer of this series is Abhishek Yadav.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)