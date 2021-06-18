Fashion Designing courses admission open at Edu Brain Academy School of Design

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Edu Brain Group is glad to announce that the Edu Brain Academy School of Design admission 2021 registration process has started.

The registration process for access in various design programs in UG, PG and diploma level courses has begun. The Batch Commencement date will be 1 Aug 2021.

Edu Brain Academy ranked top 10 design institute in regarded as the most trusted and avant-garde fashion institute amongst fashion designers in India and across the globe. The programs, courses and syllabus at the Edu Brain Academy School of Design, Delhi are created by Industry experts and honored faculties with the best available research to augment and strengthen the skills of aspiring designers in Fashion design and Interior Design.

Edu Brain Academy Placement and Internship.

Get assured international exposure in Advance diploma in Fashion Design and 3-year bachelor's degree program in Fashion Designing. Assured international Placement and Internship Dubai, Singapore, France, Pathway to Canada and US Singapore for higher education and job placement with good fashion brands in India and abroad.

Edu Brain Academy School of Fashion Design has begun the registration process for 2021-2022 admission in various design programs at UG Degree and different Diploma Levels. Eligible aspiring students can now apply online and offline for Admission process started. Due to the COVID Pandemic the There is no entrance examination for access to this institute. Students can get Admission to different design programs only based on merit and 10th, 12th Marks.

Edu Brain Academy School of Design Admission eligibility criteria:

Students can pursue a Fashion Designing certificate, Diploma, or Bachelor of Design Courses after completing class 12th from any stream.

Students can seek entries based on the Class 12 merit results from a recognized board for bachelor's degree programs.



Students should have passed minimum 10th in any stream from an approved school board to gain Admission in the diploma programs.

Edu Brain Academy School of Design - Online registration process for Interior Design courses and Fashion Designing programs.

The steps to fill the online application form for Admission to the Edu Brain Academy are listed below.

Visit the home page www.edubrain.in to detail available programs, fee's structure, eligibility criteria, FAQs, Important dates, etc. the applicant has access to check above mentioned details.

The applicant can avail of video or telephonic counselling from our Admission officer for career guidance and course details.

Fill the online admission form.

Upload the document.

Pay the application fee via credit/Debit Card and UPI.

Download the fee slip form and take the printout of the same.

Visit or Call at 99319336333 for career counselling.

