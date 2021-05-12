Fast&Up boosting immunity for the community with its initiative HealPrayLove

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): #HealPrayLove is an initiative by Fast&Up, India's leading active nutrition brand to help, support and energize those who have been affected and those who have worked tirelessly to bring us all back to health.

India is healing and we are all healing together.

Last year, we took the cause to build the immunity of the country and distributed Fast&Up Charge to frontline workers with our initiative #ApneLiyeNahiApnoKeLiye since the focus last year was to build the immunity, and we were grateful to have has the opportunity to distribute Fast&Up Charge among police force in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad among more than 30,000 police personnel.

During the past one year, Fast&Up has also worked on sourcing merchandise from multiple charities that were facing a tough time coping with the pandemic.

The last few months have taught us the power of helping, prayer and gratitude. As a part of our initiative, the following is what we are doing as a team:

1) Giving our curated Frontline Nutrition kits to hospitals across India: We have taken the onus to distribute our Frontline Nutrition kits to healthcare professionals across India. So far we have covered 50 hospitals across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ranchi - the movement has just started. More than 60,000 doses of our flagship product Fast&Up reload electrolytes have been distributed to produce instant hydration to our heroes till date.

2) Mind-Body-Heal: Introducing a 21-day workshop as a part of our #HealPrayLove campaign, we are encouraging people to stay fit and focus on their well-being from within with certified coaches, nutritionists and simple and healthy recipes to share with everyone through this initiative.



3) #HealWithReel: Music has the power to heal and to encourage people to get back to being active - Every reel made using our #HealWithReels will support our Heal-Pray-Love cause since each reel will be equal to a single dose of electrolytes that will be sent to hydrate frontline workers pan India.

4) Running community - #Run2Heal: Keeping in line with our mission to help India heal and recover - our running community, our biggest strength who sweat by choice are helping support the frontline heroes who don't sweat by choice. Run2Heal is a week-long marathon run where every 1 km = 1 tablet of Fast&Up Reload to the frontline and healthcare workers.

5) Fast&Up Heal-Pray-Love Danceathon: We are collaborating with top artists to help raise funds for various charities who are working tirelessly for the COVID-19 relief work in our country.

6) Spreading Awareness + Right Information: We have live sessions lined up with notable doctors, nutritionists and health-professionals on our social media from notable doctors across cities to help us deal with the second wave of COVID better.

Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., market leader in nutrition and immunity, was founded in 2011 and is India's largest effervescent nutrition manufacturer. Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand 'Fast&Up' was brought to India in 2015 under their 'active' lifestyle segment. Fast&Up products are backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science with in-house R&D centre and EU compliant manufacturing units.

Fast&Up is the nutrition of choice for many for their nutrition & immunity needs including several professional sports athletes and was the official nutrition partner for Chennai Superkings. Its flagship products such as Fast&Up Charge (India's number One Vitamin C immunity booster) and Fast&Up Reload (electrolytes) continue to retain most demand apart from new segments like Fast&Up Terra (plant-based nutrition) being introduced.

Fast&Up is the only brand to have informed choice and informed sport certified across its flagship products. After building an established presence in India and Italy (2018), the brand is now expanding its reach to tap other European co countries and the American market.

For more information, please visit: www.fastandup.in.

