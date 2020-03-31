Feb core sector growth at 5.5 pc versus 1.4 pc in Jan

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The eight core industries grew at 5.5 per cent in February against 1.4 per cent month-on-month, government data released on Tuesday showed.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weightage of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

"The combined index of eight core industries stood at 132.9 in February 2020, which increased by 5.5 per cent as compared to the index of February 2019," according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"Its cumulative growth during April to February 2019-20 was 1 per cent."

Coal production with a weightage of 10.33 per cent increased by 10.3 per cent in February over the same month last year. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to February 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production with a weightage of 28.04 per cent increased by 7.4 per cent but the cumulative index increased by 0.3 per cent during April to February 2019-20 year-on-year.

Cement production and electricity generation increased by 8.6 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. (ANI)

